Home Tech News AI helps nab cheats in govt job exam; 12 held in Noida, Ghaziabad, 87 across UP

AI helps nab cheats in govt job exam; 12 held in Noida, Ghaziabad, 87 across UP

AI helps nab cheats in govt job exam; 12 held in Noida, Ghaziabad, 87 across UP

By:PTI
| Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 18:56 IST
AI helps nab cheats in govt job exam (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
AI helps nab cheats in govt job exam (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
AI helps nab cheats in govt job exam (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
AI helps nab cheats in govt job exam (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Noida, Jun 28 (PTI) The use of an advanced Artificial Intelligence-based face recognition software has helped the Uttar Pradesh Police arrest 87 suspected cheats who appeared in a government recruitment exam at centres across the state, officials said on Wednesday.

They said while the maximum number of suspects were arrested in Lucknow (11), a total of 12 were nabbed in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts, adjoining Delhi.

Those arrested included dummy candidates known as ‘solvers' who appeared fraudulently in place of actual aspirants and those using unfair means to clear the test for recruitment as Gram Vkas Adhikari (Village Development Officer) conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on Tuesday.

"Under the guidance of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, all out efforts were made by UPSSSC to ensure purity and sanctity of the exam. A close watch and monitoring of the exam was done at UPSSSC level with live streaming of all exam-related activities at all the centres," a senior police officer said.

"By using advanced Artificial Intelligence-based face recognition software and technology deployed by UPSSSC and with active support and help of Special Task Force and district as well as local police administration, as many as 87 ‘solvers' (including a female) were caught on Tuesday," the officer said.

Maximum such suspects were held in Lucknow (11), followed by Banda (10), Aligarh (8), Kanpur (8), Varanasi (8), Ghaziabad (7), Gorakhpur (6), Azamgarh (5), Gautam Buddh Nagar (5), Mirzapur (5), Agra (4), Jhansi (4), Basti (2), and one each in Bareilly, Meerut, Prayagraj and Moradabad, according to police.

The police said suitable legal action is being taken in all these cases at the respective districts including filing of FIRs on charges of cheating, forgery, and using unfair means during state-held public examinations.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 18:56 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets