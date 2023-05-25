Home Tech News AI holds massive potential for malicious use, but who will be held accountable?

AI holds massive potential for malicious use, but who will be held accountable?

While Generative AI is rapidly advancing, it also raises concerns about its potential to be used maliciously.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 25 2023, 13:26 IST
AI-powered Bing now on SwiftKey! Skype, Microsoft Start, Microsoft Edge get updates too
Bing
1/5 The SwiftKey mobile app now has access to AI-powered Bing features in three ways – search, chat, and tone changer. (Microsoft)
image caption
2/5 After receiving the update, the Bing icon will appear above the keyboard. By clicking on it, you can select the specific feature you want to use: Chat, Tone, or Search. (Microsoft)
Microsoft Bing
3/5 Chat functionality is for more detailed queries, while Tone feature can help you communicate more effectively by using AI to customize your in-progress text to fit any situation. The Search functionality can quickly let you search the web from your keyboard, without switching apps. (Bloomberg)
image caption
4/5 Apart from these, the translator functionality in the mobile Bing app now offers alternative masculine and feminine translations when translating from English to Spanish, French, or Italian. (Microsoft)
Microsoft Bing
5/5 Bing in Skype access is expanding, so that everyone in a group chat can now chat with the new Bing. Only one person in the group needs to have access to the preview. (AP)
Artificial Intelligence
View all Images
While Generative AI is rapidly advancing, it also raises concerns about its potential to be used maliciously. (Pexels)

While generative AI is rapidly advancing, it also raises concerns about its potential to be used maliciously. Generative artificial intelligence (AI) models may be susceptible to bias, as they learn patterns and generate output/predictions based on the data they are trained on. If the training data is biased or incomplete, the model's output can also be incorrect/biased. Also, given that AI language models can generate human-like text and can be trained to impersonate the writing style of humans, there are also serious concerns about its potential misuse for spreading fake news.

The other interesting concept being whether Generative AI are intermediaries can claim a safe harbour for the content published on their platforms. It is important to observe that, unlike search engines that only provide links to webpages/content available on the internet, Generative AI processes available data and generates an independent output. Hence, it may be difficult for all Generative AI platforms to be categorized as intermediaries under the law. Also, since, there are varied parties involved in the ChatGPT / Generative AI (GAI) ecosystem (third-party data owners, GAI companies, platform providers, and users), there could be multiple IP claimants, hence, the ownership rights in the output generated from such systems is highly contentious.

Moreover, there is limited guidance or obligation on the accountability of a GAI system and the way the output has been arrived at and this could lead to issues such as bias, accountability, and explainability. Additionally, the protection of user data and user rights is complex. It may not be possible to seek user consent when data is scraped from the internet. In such scenarios, the implementation of user right to correction, erasure, and portability among others becomes challenging.

Lastly, with the advent and wider acceptance of GAI in our daily lives, human-generated content could become a scarce commodity, hence more valuable.

By Huzefa Tavawalla, Head, Disruptive Technologies Practice Group, Nishith Desai Associates

NOTE: The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of HT Tech.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 May, 13:26 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V cheat codes for PC, Playstation and Xbox
GTA V Cheat Codes for PC, PlayStation and Xbox
Garena Free Fire
Top 5 BGMI alternatives that you can play right now from Free Fire Max, COD Mobile to Farlight 84
BGMI
BGMI unban: Bad news for players from Krafton
BGMI
BGMI download is NOT available for everyone! Krafton explains the situation
Pokemon GO
Pokemon Go creator Niantic suffers Metaverse woes as Peridot joins list of AR disappointments

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets