AI passport photo maker: Get your final picture without leaving the couch

Getting a passport photo can be a tedious process. You have to take a trip to the photo studio, dress up following strict guidelines and then wait in a queue before your turn comes up. And even after all that, you have to wait some more before the photos are printed and handed to you. But in the age of artificial intelligence, you can skip through all these steps. Meet AI Passport Photos, a passport photo maker that allows you to complete the journey from clicking a picture to getting the printouts in a single convenient motion. Let us check the details.

AI Passport Photos

The website has a tagline that says “Create compliance-guaranteed passport photos without leaving the sofa”. It is quite an intuitive website where all you have to do is pick options and it will take care of the rest.

First, you have to pick the country and the document type and the backend will find the right size for your images. It will also mention all the required photo specifications including height and width, resolution, background color, and more.

The website claims that it ensures compliance with a large number of documents so that the image you get never gets rejected. The company uses AI for facial detection. Once it detects a face, it improves the sharpness of the face and the subject while eliminating the background. Once the background is removed, the AI will add any background (if necessary) to the image to ensure it fits all the criteria.

It also comes with a bunch of features including background blur, face cutout, photo enhancer, photo colorizer, old photo restoration, and more. The website claims that the images can be used for passports, PAN card, driving license, OCI cards, PIO cards, and others.

It should be noted that the website is not free. However, you can subscribe to a plan to unlock credits and use them to get pictures. The credit system works as follows:

1 image=1 credit for image backoround removal and blurring, face cutout, and photo retoucher

1 image=2 credits for passport photo, old photo restoration, cartoon selfie, color correction and enhancer

The cheapest monthly subscription begins at $5 which grants you 40 credits. The most expensive plan is at $69 which grants you 1200 credits a month.