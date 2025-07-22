A fresh kind of scam using artificial intelligence led a woman in Florida, Sharon Brightwell, to lose $15,000 (roughly ₹12.5 lakh). Before we read about this case in-depth, it's a reminder of how technology is increasingly being misused with frauds that seem real, urging people everywhere to be cautious.

When technology pretends to be real

On July 9, Sharon was called from a number that looked almost identical to her daughter's, according to WFLA. The voice on the phone sounded like her daughter's but tense and upset. Sharon was told her daughter had an accident, hitting a pregnant woman while distracted by texting. The caller said her daughter was being held.

Not long after, a man claiming to be a lawyer called Sharon. He demanded $15,000 (around ₹12.5 lakh) in bail money. Worried and wanting to help, Sharon took out the cash and gave it to the people as instructed.

Soon after, Sharon received another call. The story worsened, the pregnant woman was said to have lost her baby and her family was seeking ₹25 lakh more to avoid suing. By that time, Sharon's grandson and a close family friend stepped in. Together, they called Sharon's real daughter, who was safe and working. Sharon later described how shocked and relieved she felt on hearing her daughter's true voice and realising how close she came to losing even more money.

How the scam worked

The fraudsters used AI technology to clone the voice of Sharon's daughter, April Monroe, with just a small clip of her original audio. April said the cloned voice sounded so alike it fooled her mother and others close to the family. She has since set up a fundraiser to support the family and raise awareness about these scams.

Police in Hillsborough County, Florida, confirmed an investigation is underway. They added that scams using AI voices are growing more complex and tougher to spot.

This kind of crime shows that scammers do not need to hack deeply into systems anymore; simply having clips of a person's voice obtained from public videos or calls is enough to create believable scams. These schemes work by triggering fear and urgency, making victims act without thinking. Vulnerable groups, especially older people or those under stress remain at high risk.

How to protect yourself against voice cloning scams