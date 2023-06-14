Home Tech News AI won't gain human-like cognition, unless connected to real world through robots: Study

AI won't gain human-like cognition, unless connected to real world through robots: Study

Cognition is the mental process of acquiring knowledge and understanding through thought, experience, and senses.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Jun 14 2023, 10:21 IST
AI
Large neural networks teach AI to process data in a way that is inspired by the human brain and also learn from their mistakes in order to improve and become more accurate. (Bloomberg)
AI
Large neural networks teach AI to process data in a way that is inspired by the human brain and also learn from their mistakes in order to improve and become more accurate. (Bloomberg)

Artificial intelligence (AI) systems are unlikely to gain human-like cognition, unless they are connected to the real world through robots and designed using principles from evolution, a study has found.

Cognition is the mental process of acquiring knowledge and understanding through thought, experience, and senses.

The research, published in the journal Science Robotics, found that AI systems will not resemble real brain processing no matter how large their neural networks or the datasets used to train them might become, if they remain disembodied.

Researchers from the University of Sheffield in the UK noted that current AI systems, such as ChatGPT, use large neural networks to solve difficult problems, such as generating intelligible written text.

These networks teach AI to process data in a way that is inspired by the human brain and also learn from their mistakes in order to improve and become more accurate.

Although these models have similarities to the human brain, the researchers said there are also important differences, which are preventing them from gaining biological-like intelligence.

Firstly, they said, real brains are embodied in a physical system -- the human body -- that directly senses and acts in the world.

Being embodied makes brain processes meaningful in a way that is not possible for disembodied AIs, which can learn to recognise and generate complex patterns in data but lack a direct connection to the physical world, the researchers said.

Therefore such AIs have no understanding or awareness of the world around them, they said.

Secondly, human brains are made up of multiple subsystems, which are organised in a specific configuration - known as architecture - that is similar in all vertebrate animals from fish to humans, but not in AI.

The study suggests that biological intelligence - like in the human brain - has developed because of this specific architecture and how it has used its connections to the real world to overcome challenges, learn and improve throughout evolution.

This interaction between evolution and development is rarely factored into the design of AI, according to the researchers.

"ChatGPT, and other large neural network models, are exciting developments in AI which show that really hard challenges like learning the structure of human language can be solved," said Professor Tony Prescott, Professor at the University of Sheffield.

"However, these types of AI systems are unlikely to advance to the point where they can fully think like a human brain if they continue to be designed using the same methods," Prescott said.

“It is much more likely that AI systems will develop human-like cognition if they are built with architectures that learn and improve in similar ways to how the human brain does, using its connections to the real world," he added.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jun, 10:21 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements
Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block
Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets