AI-first strategy working for Infosys despite unresolved ethical, IPR issues: Nilekani

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said the company can be more efficient while nurturing readiness for growth, given its performance in challenging scenarios created by inflation, interest rates, geopolitics, demand volatility and supply chain dislocations.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 09:23 IST
"Several practical, ethical and intellectual property-related issues, when it comes to AI remain unresolved. We also know that the motto of scaling AI in the enterprise is far from simple. And yet, the AI-first strategy we're embracing already working for us," Nilekani said. (MINT_PRINT)
Artificial Intelligence-first business strategy adopted by Infosys is working well for the company despite unresolved ethical and IPR issues around the technology, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said on Wednesday.

In his address at Infosys' 42nd Annual General Meeting, Nilekani said the company can be more efficient while nurturing readiness for growth, given its performance in challenging scenarios created by inflation, interest rates, geopolitics, demand volatility and supply chain dislocations.

"Several practical, ethical and intellectual property-related issues, when it comes to AI remain unresolved. We also know that the motto of scaling AI in the enterprise is far from simple. And yet, the AI-first strategy we're embracing already working for us," Nilekani said.

He said that the board has approved a dividend of 17.5 per share, taking the total to 34 per share.

"The company has returned approximately 86 per cent of free cash flow to shareholders over four years starting FY20," Nilekani said.

Infosys also informed that it has returned USD 3.1 billion last year to shareholders, comprising USD 1.7 billion as dividends and USD 1.4 billion through a share buyback programme.

Nilekani said that the company recruited over 50,000 college graduates, bringing the total headcount to over 3.4 lakh employees, of which 39 per cent were women.

Several shareholders during the AGM asked the board about the company not taking a tender route for buyback, which they felt could have benefitted them with higher returns.

Infosys board, in its meeting on October 13, 2022, approved the buyback of equity shares from the open market route through the Indian stock exchanges, amounting to 9,300 crore at a price not exceeding 1,850 per share.

The buyback was completed in February at an average share price of 1,539.06 apiece.

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 07:33 IST
