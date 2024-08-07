AI-powered textbooks for students? This country is taking a major step to improve learning

Artificial intelligence is everywhere these days—smartphones, laptops, your fridge, and now even textbooks. Yes, in Seoul, South Korea, companies including LG are soon going to bring AI-powered digital textbooks into classrooms starting in March 2025, when the new school year begins. As reported by Nikkei Asia, this initiative is part of South Korea's effort to introduce digital textbooks in classes nationwide and will help millions of students from elementary to high school.

AI Textbooks: How Will They Help Students Learn Better?

Over the years, we have seen how digitisation has helped the ed tech sector, with students being able to learn in the comfort of their homes and using technology to grasp concepts better. Now, with the help of AI-powered digital textbooks, students' grasp of concepts and proficiency will be assessed using AI. As reported by Nikkei Asia, students who are behind in understanding will be given extra material to learn, while those who already have advanced understanding will receive advanced-level content. This means it will be a customised experience, unlike the one-size-fits-all approach of traditional textbooks.

Another major addition would be Virtual Reality lessons. These are likely to make learning more immersive and help students understand concepts better.

Korean Tech Giants Are Fast Adapting

Ed tech is a big industry, and moving forward into this decade, it is only going to get bigger as more and more countries start to digitise their classrooms and learning at large. LG, among others, is one of the companies leading the charge with its ed tech solutions. It makes products like digital interactive boards for use in classrooms, and according to reports, the company has been rapidly expanding in South Korea—introducing its classroom solutions. India is also a major market for these companies, with makers like LG offering products such as the LG CreateBoard in various sizes, including 86”, 75”, 65” and 55”.

