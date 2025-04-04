Air India introduces Apple AirTag support to let passengers track their baggage in real time

Air India has introduced a new way to track baggage, making it easier for passengers to stay informed about the whereabouts of their checked-in luggage. With the integration of Apple AirTag technology into its baggage-tracking system, the airline allows travellers with iPhone, iPad, or Mac devices to securely monitor their bags. This move makes Air India the first airline in Asia to offer this feature, providing passengers with an added layer of convenience and security.

Real-Time Tracking for Checked Bags

The airline handles over 100 million baggage items annually, ensuring that 99.6 percent of these items arrive on time. However, for the small number of bags delayed due to unforeseen airport issues or missed connections, the new AirTag system will assist in faster recovery. By adding Apple's tracking technology, Air India aims to minimise the hassle for passengers when things don't go as planned.

Unload the stress from your baggage.



Air India now offers seamless digital support for your baggage, so you can travel with confidence and peace of mind. This makes us Asia's first airline to integrate Apple AirTag with our baggage-tracking system, ensuring a worry-free journey.… pic.twitter.com/oEDbe1ccFY — Air India (@airindia) April 3, 2025

Passengers can easily track their bags in real-time via the “My Trips” section on the Air India mobile app, or by visiting the “Track My Bags” section on the airline's website. Additionally, a barcode on the baggage receipt can be scanned to monitor the luggage's progress. This straightforward approach simplifies the tracking process and keeps passengers updated throughout their journey.

Steps to Report and Recover Lost Baggage

In cases where a bag with an AirTag does not arrive at the destination, passengers are instructed to report the issue at Air India's Baggage Counter. Staff will help file a Property Irregularity Report (PIR) and guide passengers on how to share the AirTag location. By using the Apple “Find My” app, travellers can generate a “Share Item Location” link and send it directly to the airline for further assistance.

Privacy and Availability

Air India has emphasised the importance of privacy, assuring that location tracking will automatically stop once the bag is recovered. Alternatively, passengers can disable tracking manually or let it expire after seven days.

This feature is available to passengers using Apple devices with iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, or macOS 15.2 or newer versions.