 Air purifiers from Philips, Honeywell and others to protect your health this festive season, check Amazon deals | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Air purifiers from Philips, Honeywell and others to protect your health this festive season, check Amazon deals

Air purifiers from Philips, Honeywell and others to protect your health this festive season, check Amazon deals

As Diwali approaches, ensuring clean air for a healthy celebration is crucial. Explore these top five budget-friendly air purifiers during Amazon Diwali sale to ensure clean indoor air this festive season.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 21 2024, 18:19 IST
Icon
Top 5 Air Purifiers: Breathe cleaner air with these best picks
image caption
1/5 Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier: The Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier is designed to make the air in your home totally clean. It has a 4-stage filter with True HEPA, which removes 99.97% of air pollutants. Great for allergy sufferers! It's priced at Rs.12,995 but available for Rs.10,299 on Amazon. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 2. Lasko Electrostatic Air Purifier A554IN (Large Room): The Lasko Electrostatic Air Purifier A554IN charges and captures dust and pollutants with metal plates. It has a washable stainless steel filter, ozone emission removal filter, and works in large rooms (up to 550 sq ft). It consumes 25 watts per hour and comes with a 3-year India warranty. Price: Rs.14,999, but you can get it for Rs.13,999 on Amazon. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 3. Airth AC Air Purifier COMBO (Summer Edition + Winter Replacement Filters): The Airth AC Air Purifier COMBO upgrades your split AC into an air purifying AC. It includes filters for both summer and winter. Summer filter protects from PM 2.5, PM 10, germs, viruses, and allergies. Winter filter shields from PM 2.5, PM 10, dust, and smog. Easy to install, no electricity needed. Price: Rs.17,999, but you can get it for Rs.3,999 on Amazon. (Amazon)
Air Purifiers
4/5 4. Beydest Air Mini A074: The Beydest Air Mini A074 is a smart air purifier that removes particles, allergens, bacteria, viruses, and odors. It has a 360-degree air flow design and a five-stage filtration system. It offers manual and auto modes, low noise, and low power consumption. Comes with a one-year warranty. Price: Rs.3,999, but available for Rs.17,999 on Amazon.
image caption
5/5 5. AIRTH AC Air Purifier: This product transforms your split AC into an air purifier. It uses a coated HEPA filter to remove 99% of pollutants, including dust, pollen, smoke, and allergens. The filter deactivates germs and bacteria. Easy to install, no electricity or batteries required. Made in India. Price: Rs.5,999, but you can get it for Rs.3,699 on Amazon. (Amazon)
Air Purifiers
icon View all Images
Discover the 5 best air purifiers for a healthier home environment for you and your loved ones. (Honeywell)

Products included in this article

50% OFF
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 from Hero Group, WiFi App & Voice Control, True Hepa H-13 Filter, Removes Viruses, Bacteria & PM 0.1 Particles, 4 Stage Filtration, Filter Life 9000 hrs, Coverage 200 SqFt
(398)
Discounted price:₹6,550 Original price:₹12,990
Buy now 50% OFF
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 from Hero Group, WiFi App & Voice Control, True Hepa H-13 Filter, Removes Viruses, Bacteria & PM 0.1 Particles, 4 Stage Filtration, Filter Life 9000 hrs, Coverage 200 SqFt
(398)
Discounted price:₹6,550 Original price:₹12,990
Buy now 17% OFF
Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms
(2,420)
Discounted price:₹8,299 Original price:₹9,995
Buy now 33% OFF
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 With True Hepa H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers upto 200 Sq. Ft.
(192)
Discounted price:₹5,999 Original price:₹9,000
Buy now

As Diwali is approaching, many people are preparing to celebrate the festival of lights with enthusiasm. However, the festive season also coincides with a rise in pollution levels, which can threaten health. The worsening air quality often leads to increased respiratory issues, including allergies, asthma, bronchitis, and sinusitis. To combat these risks, individuals can take several measures, one of the most effective being the use of air purifiers. These devices have become crucial for ensuring clean and healthy indoor air, particularly in urban areas where pollution is prevalent or for those with sensitivities. Here's a look at some of the best air purifier deals available during the Amazon Diwali sale 2024.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 from Hero Group, WiFi App & Voice Control, True Hepa H-13 Filter, Removes Viruses, Bacteria & PM 0.1 Particles, 4 Stage Filtration, Filter Life 9000 hrs, Coverage 200 SqFt 4.4/5 ₹ 6,550
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 from Hero Group, WiFi App & Voice Control, True Hepa H-13 Filter, Removes Viruses, Bacteria & PM 0.1 Particles, 4 Stage Filtration, Filter Life 9000 hrs, Coverage 200 SqFt 4.4/5 ₹ 6,550
Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms 4.2/5 ₹ 8,299
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 With True Hepa H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers upto 200 Sq. Ft. 4.2/5 ₹ 5,999

1. Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 from Hero Group

B0CMH94KPM-1

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 offers a compact solution suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a True HEPA H-13 filter designed to capture even the smallest particles, including viruses, bacteria, and PM 0.1 particles. This model employs a four-stage filtration process for thorough air cleaning. Smart technology integration allows users to control the device via WiFi and voice commands. Covering an area of up to 200 square feet, it suits bedrooms, small offices, or living spaces. The advanced filtration system benefits allergy sufferers and those seeking improved air quality.

Also read: Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

2. Honeywell Air Purifier for Home

B0CMH94KPM-2

Honeywell presents an air purifier designed for larger rooms, with a coverage area of up to 388 square feet. It incorporates a three-stage filtration system that includes a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter. This system effectively removes 99.99% of pollutants, encompassing dust, allergens, and harmful gases. The design allows it to blend seamlessly into home environments while operating quietly. Its high-efficiency filters suit larger living spaces, offices, or master bedrooms, providing efficient air purification with minimal noise.

Also read: Pollution season: Remember these key points when buying an Air Purifier as North India's air quality worsens

3. Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home

B0DB83LFM3-3

The Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier delivers quick and efficient air purification for medium-sized areas like bedrooms or small living rooms. It showcases a real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) display, providing immediate feedback on air quality levels. With a HEPA filter capable of capturing 99.97% of particles, including viruses and allergens, this model ensures clean air. Its filter boasts a lifespan of up to 9000 hours, making it a practical option for users interested in real-time air quality tracking combined with effective filtration.

4. Eureka Forbes Air Purifier

B0CMJ6X9BV-4

Eureka Forbes offers a feature-rich air purifier equipped with a True HEPA H13 filter and 360-degree surround air technology. This combination effectively captures bacteria, dust, allergens, and odours from the air. The purifier claims to cleanse 90% of a room's air within just 10 minutes, contributing to a cleaner and healthier indoor environment.

Also read: Diwali 2024: Best mobile deals under 50,000 on Amazon, Flipkart from Samsung, Google and Apple

5. TruSens Z-3000 Air Purifier

B07W3NJ8X8-5

The TruSens Z-3000 stands out as an advanced air purifier, utilising HEPA filtration and a DuPont filter. This model employs a 360-degree air purification system and features a UV light designed to eliminate bacteria, germs, and allergens. An activated carbon pre-filter effectively removes odours, gases, dust, and pet hair. Suitable for large rooms, it can cover up to 70 square metres. Its dual-fan speed option facilitates efficient air circulation. A Remote SensorPod detects air quality and adjusts performance accordingly, enhancing effectiveness. Touch controls, filter status indicators, and easy filter replacement features add to its user-friendly design, making it particularly beneficial for homes with pets or individuals with allergies.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Oct, 18:19 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 fans enthralled by Indie open world game concept set in Scottish town Paisley
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event
Grand Theft Hamlet

Grand Theft Hamlet: Fan made film blends Shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 speculation ignites as Rob Wiethoff drops hints about future directions
GTA 6

GTA 6 may face intense rivalry as former Rockstar founder’s MindsEye enters gaming arena

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets