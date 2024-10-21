Air purifiers from Philips, Honeywell and others to protect your health this festive season, check Amazon deals

As Diwali is approaching, many people are preparing to celebrate the festival of lights with enthusiasm. However, the festive season also coincides with a rise in pollution levels, which can threaten health. The worsening air quality often leads to increased respiratory issues, including allergies, asthma, bronchitis, and sinusitis. To combat these risks, individuals can take several measures, one of the most effective being the use of air purifiers. These devices have become crucial for ensuring clean and healthy indoor air, particularly in urban areas where pollution is prevalent or for those with sensitivities. Here's a look at some of the best air purifier deals available during the Amazon Diwali sale 2024.

List of Best Selling Products

1. Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 from Hero Group

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 offers a compact solution suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a True HEPA H-13 filter designed to capture even the smallest particles, including viruses, bacteria, and PM 0.1 particles. This model employs a four-stage filtration process for thorough air cleaning. Smart technology integration allows users to control the device via WiFi and voice commands. Covering an area of up to 200 square feet, it suits bedrooms, small offices, or living spaces. The advanced filtration system benefits allergy sufferers and those seeking improved air quality.

2. Honeywell Air Purifier for Home

Honeywell presents an air purifier designed for larger rooms, with a coverage area of up to 388 square feet. It incorporates a three-stage filtration system that includes a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter. This system effectively removes 99.99% of pollutants, encompassing dust, allergens, and harmful gases. The design allows it to blend seamlessly into home environments while operating quietly. Its high-efficiency filters suit larger living spaces, offices, or master bedrooms, providing efficient air purification with minimal noise.

3. Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home

The Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier delivers quick and efficient air purification for medium-sized areas like bedrooms or small living rooms. It showcases a real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) display, providing immediate feedback on air quality levels. With a HEPA filter capable of capturing 99.97% of particles, including viruses and allergens, this model ensures clean air. Its filter boasts a lifespan of up to 9000 hours, making it a practical option for users interested in real-time air quality tracking combined with effective filtration.

4. Eureka Forbes Air Purifier

Eureka Forbes offers a feature-rich air purifier equipped with a True HEPA H13 filter and 360-degree surround air technology. This combination effectively captures bacteria, dust, allergens, and odours from the air. The purifier claims to cleanse 90% of a room's air within just 10 minutes, contributing to a cleaner and healthier indoor environment.

5. TruSens Z-3000 Air Purifier

The TruSens Z-3000 stands out as an advanced air purifier, utilising HEPA filtration and a DuPont filter. This model employs a 360-degree air purification system and features a UV light designed to eliminate bacteria, germs, and allergens. An activated carbon pre-filter effectively removes odours, gases, dust, and pet hair. Suitable for large rooms, it can cover up to 70 square metres. Its dual-fan speed option facilitates efficient air circulation. A Remote SensorPod detects air quality and adjusts performance accordingly, enhancing effectiveness. Touch controls, filter status indicators, and easy filter replacement features add to its user-friendly design, making it particularly beneficial for homes with pets or individuals with allergies.