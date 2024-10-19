Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

In several Indian regions, especially in the north, the cold breeze has started to circulate, giving us a hint of the arrival of winter. In a few weeks, our surroundings will be shrouded with dense fog with poor air quality and people suffering from major breathing problems. Therefore, to beat the season on pollution, dust, and allergens, one must own an air purifier to breathe clean where they live. Therefore, to prepare for what's coming, we have curated a list of the top 5 air purifiers which are carefully designed for Indian weather.

List of Best Selling Products

Also read: Pollution season: Remember these key points when buying an Air Purifier as North India's air quality worsens

Top 5 air purifiers

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Air Purifier: This air purifier comes with intelligent purification technology that combines the power of HEPA H13 and activated carbon filtration which removes 99.95% of allergens, pollutants, dust, pollen, mould spores, bacteria, pet dander, etc. It has the ability to automatically sense 4 different pollutants and provide overall AQI. The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Air Purifier can be easily managed by voice control devices such as Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

B09FVWL75K-1

SHARP Room Air Purifier: This feature-filled purifier comes with HEPA Filter traps that kill 99.97% of allergens and microscopic dust. It also removes Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), absorbs cigarette odour, pet odour, etc with the help of Active Carbon Filter deodorizer. It comes with several modes such as Auto Mode, Haze Mode, Auto Restart Feature, Odour Sensor, and Dust Sensor.

B01B0DT29A-2

Also read: Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under ₹20000

LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier: This air purifier is powered by a HEPA filter that claims to remove 99.97% of allergens such as mould, dust and pollen. It can be easily managed by a mobile app named VeSync app. It has advanced features such as quiet sleep mode, and a professional laser sensor, and offers lower power consumption, making it a good choice for home.

B08L73QL1V-3

Eureka Forbes Air Purifier: Another feature-filled air purifier is from Eureka Forbes which comes with True Hepa H13 filter and surround 360-degree air technology, enabling the device to trap bacteria, dust, allergens, and odours. The company claims that the purifier cleans 90% of the air in the room in 10 minutes, making your environment cleaner and pollution-free.

B0CMJ6X9BV-4

Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier: Lastly, we have the Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier that comes equipped with a Coway HEPA Filter that removes 99.99 % of viruses and allergens from the room. It is also capable of removing bad odour, formaldehyde, VOCs and cigarette smoke. It also cleans the room in just 6 minutes.

B08GJ57MKL-5

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!