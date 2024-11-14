Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Air quality index in real time via Google Maps: How to track air pollution level with new feature

Now you can access hyperlocal air quality index (AQI) information directly from the Google Maps app. Here's how.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 14 2024, 16:44 IST
Depending on the air quality in your area, it would reflect as either green, yellow, orange, red, or dark red. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

It's that time of year again. Pollution levels are rising, and air quality has deteriorated significantly, particularly in North India, especially the Delhi NCR region. However, Google, just in time, has introduced a useful feature in the form of real-time air quality monitoring. This feature allows you to access hyperlocal air quality index (AQI) information directly from the Google Maps app. It has been rolled out across over 100 countries, including India.

Google's Hyperlocal AQI Monitoring In Google Maps: Details

The feature provides hyperlocal AQI data, so if you're in a specific area within a city, it will display the AQI specific to that location. For instance, the AQI in Connaught Place, Delhi, might differ from other areas, such as Rohini, thanks to Google Maps' hyperlocal monitoring.

The AQI numbers signify different levels of air quality. 

  • A reading between 0 and 100 indicates good to satisfactory air quality, ideal for outdoor activities. 
  • Between 101 and 200, caution is advised, especially for sensitive groups, as they may experience respiratory issues. 
  • If the AQI is between 201 and 500, it is recommended for all to limit outdoor exposure, venturing out only if necessary, and using masks and indoor air purifiers for safety.

The AQI readings are colour-coded: green for 0-100, yellow for 101-200, and deeper shades of red for 201-500, with darker shades indicating more severe pollution levels.

How To Use This Feature In Google Maps

To use this feature, first update Google Maps to the latest version. Open the app, tap on the layers icon (the stack-like icon you use to change map types), and select the ‘Air Quality' option. This will display a coloured map preview of your location. You can also tap on different locations to check their hyperlocal AQI.

Alternatively, you can access this feature by tapping on the temperature indicator at the bottom of the app interface. Tapping it will reveal the current air quality at your location, and selecting this will open the same detailed AQI interface.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 16:02 IST
