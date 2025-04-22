AirTag 2: Apple might launch the upgraded tracker by early summer 2025

Apple launched its first AirTag in 2021, which has remained mostly unchanged for the past four years. However, the tech giant is now preparing for the release of an updated version soon. The AirTag's primary function is to help users track everyday items such as wallets and keys through Apple's Find My app, a feature that has been especially helpful to travellers. Now, with rumours circulating online, it seems like Apple is gearing up to unveil the next generation of the device soon.

AirTag 2: Release Date (Expected)

The first-generation AirTag has seen a few software improvements over the past years, including firmware updates and new features like the ‘Share Item Location' option in iOS 18.2. However, the hardware itself has remained the same since its launch. That is set to change with the release of AirTag 2.

Also read: Portronics Fynix 30W portable Bluetooth speaker launched at Rs.2,599- All details

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Rumours suggest that Apple plans to launch the new AirTag model in May or June. This timeline was shared by reliable leaker Kosutami in February and was later confirmed by several industry insiders. Mark Gurman, a known Apple analyst, previously mentioned in November that the release would likely occur in the middle of the year. By January, he reported that the AirTag 2 was nearing production, which signals that the device's release is imminent.

Also read: How to use ChatGPT to colourise old black-and-white images: Step-by-step guide

AirTag 2: What to Expect

While there has been no confirmation that the AirTag 2 will undergo significant design changes, it's expected to retain the compact, circular shape of the original model. Some users have called for physical adjustments, such as a keyhole or a flatter design, but these ideas have not been confirmed.

Also read: PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist

However, the AirTag 2 will likely offer some key improvements. It is expected to feature a better range, an upgraded wireless chip, and enhanced privacy features to address concerns about its use as a stalking tool. Apple has made adjustments in the past to protect users, such as adding sound alerts when the AirTag is not near its registered owner. Yet, previous models had a removable speaker, which allowed for easy tampering. The updated model may include a more secure, tamper-resistant speaker and may incorporate it with more advanced features.