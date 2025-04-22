Latest Tech News Tech Tech News AirTag 2: Apple might launch the upgraded tracker by early summer 2025

AirTag 2: Apple might launch the upgraded tracker by early summer 2025

Apple is preparing to launch the long-awaited AirTag 2 soon. Here’s what to expect from the updated item tracker this year.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 22 2025, 11:55 IST
Apple AirTag 2
Apple is set to launch AirTag 2 soon, with upgrades in range, privacy, and performance expected. (Unsplash)

Apple launched its first AirTag in 2021, which has remained mostly unchanged for the past four years. However, the tech giant is now preparing for the release of an updated version soon. The AirTag's primary function is to help users track everyday items such as wallets and keys through Apple's Find My app, a feature that has been especially helpful to travellers. Now, with rumours circulating online, it seems like Apple is gearing up to unveil the next generation of the device soon.

AirTag 2: Release Date (Expected)

The first-generation AirTag has seen a few software improvements over the past years, including firmware updates and new features like the ‘Share Item Location' option in iOS 18.2. However, the hardware itself has remained the same since its launch. That is set to change with the release of AirTag 2.

Also read: Portronics Fynix 30W portable Bluetooth speaker launched at Rs.2,599- All details

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Rumours suggest that Apple plans to launch the new AirTag model in May or June. This timeline was shared by reliable leaker Kosutami in February and was later confirmed by several industry insiders. Mark Gurman, a known Apple analyst, previously mentioned in November that the release would likely occur in the middle of the year. By January, he reported that the AirTag 2 was nearing production, which signals that the device's release is imminent.

Also read: How to use ChatGPT to colourise old black-and-white images: Step-by-step guide

AirTag 2: What to Expect

While there has been no confirmation that the AirTag 2 will undergo significant design changes, it's expected to retain the compact, circular shape of the original model. Some users have called for physical adjustments, such as a keyhole or a flatter design, but these ideas have not been confirmed.

Also read: PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist

However, the AirTag 2 will likely offer some key improvements. It is expected to feature a better range, an upgraded wireless chip, and enhanced privacy features to address concerns about its use as a stalking tool. Apple has made adjustments in the past to protect users, such as adding sound alerts when the AirTag is not near its registered owner. Yet, previous models had a removable speaker, which allowed for easy tampering. The updated model may include a more secure, tamper-resistant speaker and may incorporate it with more advanced features.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Apr, 11:55 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

VALORANT Mobile game pre-registrations

VALORANT Mobile pre-registration date is here: Know when and how to register
PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist

PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist
RuneScape: Dragonwilds

RuneScape: Dragonwilds now available for early access on Steam: What’s new
Xbox Game Pass

GTA 5, South of Midnight, Blue Prince and more thrilling new titles now available on Xbox Game Pass
Wordle-inspired games

Try these 5 Wordle-inspired games that add a twist to your daily Puzzle routine

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets