Airtel 5G data booster plans launched with unlimited data and flexible pricing- Details

Bharti Airtel has introduced new 5G data booster packs, expanding its offerings for users on 1GB and 1.5GB daily data plans. This rollout follows a similar move by Reliance Jio and aims to enhance Airtel's data services.

Airtel's 5G Data Booster Packs Details

Airtel's new data booster packs come in three tiers, priced at Rs. 51, Rs. 101, and Rs. 151. These packs offer additional 3GB, 6GB, and 9GB of 4G data, respectively, while also providing unlimited 5G data. Customers can activate these packs alongside their existing plans, with the booster pack's validity aligning with that of the primary plan. For example, if a customer's plan is valid for 56 days, the booster pack will also be valid for the same duration.

How to Activate and Benefits of the New Packs

To access unlimited 5G data, users can add these booster packs to their current plans. This addition aims to ensure users have ample data for work, study, and leisure. The move seeks to improve the overall data experience for customers who depend heavily on data for various activities.

Comparison with Reliance Jio's Offerings

Airtel's introduction of these booster packs follows Reliance Jio's launch of similar plans. Jio's booster packs also offer unlimited 5G data and come with comparable pricing. However, Jio's plans include certain restrictions, such as incompatibility with specific value plans. In contrast, Airtel has not specified such limitations for its booster packs, potentially providing users with more flexible options.

Impact of Recent Tariff Increases

The release of these booster packs coincides with recent tariff hikes by both Airtel and Jio, effective from July 3. Airtel has highlighted the necessity of a higher Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) to sustain its business model and continue investing in network technology and spectrum. The revised tariffs for Airtel's unlimited voice plans have increased from Rs. 179 to Rs. 199, Rs. 455 to Rs. 599, and Rs. 1,799 to Rs. 1,999. Airtel has characterised this adjustment as modest, equating to less than 70 paise per day for entry-level plans, to mitigate the impact on budget-conscious consumers.