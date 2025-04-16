Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Bharti Airtel has partnered with quick-commerce platform Blinkit to offer 10-minute doorstep delivery of SIM cards. This strategic collaboration is set to redefine how users access telecom services, providing a seamless digital-first experience.

Customers can now order Airtel SIM cards via the Blinkit app and receive them at their doorstep within minutes—eliminating the need to visit physical stores or complete paperwork. The service currently supports prepaid, postpaid, and mobile number portability (MNP) connections and is live in 16 major Indian cities.

Cities Where Airtel's 10-Minute SIM Delivery via Blinkit Is Available

The service is now operational in the following metro and tier-1 cities: Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Indore, Surat, Vadodara, Noida and Gurugram.

This urban-focused rollout aligns with the growing demand for app-based convenience in tech-savvy markets.

The core feature of this partnership is ultra-fast SIM card delivery, leveraging Blinkit's rapid commerce network. Users simply place an order via the Blinkit app and get their new Airtel SIM within 10 minutes—matching the delivery speed typically reserved for groceries and essentials.

Customers can choose from: New prepaid connections, New postpaid connections and Porting existing numbers to Airtel (MNP). This range of options makes the service suitable for both new users and existing mobile subscribers looking to switch networks or plans.

One of the most innovative aspects of the rollout is the paperless, Aadhaar-enabled digital KYC process. Customers can complete SIM activation at home by simply providing their Aadhaar details. This eliminates the hassle of physical document submission or store visits, streamlining onboarding and reducing wait times.

How to Order an Airtel SIM Through Blinkit

Ordering an Airtel SIM using Blinkit is simple:

Open the Blinkit app.

Search for the Airtel SIM card option.

Choose your connection type (Prepaid/Postpaid/MNP).

Select a plan and enter Aadhaar details for KYC.

Place the order and receive the SIM card at your doorstep.

Complete activation via doorstep Aadhaar-based verification.

