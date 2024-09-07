 Airtel and Jio launches limited time festive prepaid plans with extra benefits and discounts- All details | Tech News
Airtel and Jio launches limited time festive prepaid plans with extra benefits and discounts- All details

Airtel and Jio have launched new festive prepaid plans with extra benefits. Airtel’s plans offer OTT access and data perks, while Jio includes added value with subscriptions and vouchers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 07 2024, 19:00 IST
Airtel and Jio launches limited time festive prepaid plans with extra benefits and discounts- All details
Airtel and Jio have launched new festive prepaid plans offering extra benefits and extended validity. (Pexels)

Airtel has unveiled three new prepaid plans tailored for the festive season, available for a limited time only. These plans offer various benefits, including access to OTT streaming services. Here are the specifics of the new offerings.

Airtel's 2024 Festive Prepaid Plans

Airtel's new prepaid plans include:

  • The Rs. 979 plan, which provides 2GB of data daily, unlimited voice calls, and access to over 22 OTT platforms on Xstream Premium. This plan is valid for 84 days and includes an additional 10GB data coupon, valid for 28 days.

  • The Rs. 1,029 plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. This plan also includes over 22 OTT services on Xstream Premium and an extra 10GB data coupon, valid for 28 days.
  • The Rs. 3,599 plan features 2GB of daily data and unlimited calls for an entire year. It also includes access to over 22 OTT platforms on Xstream Premium and a 10GB data coupon, valid for 28 days.

Airtel has specified that these festive plans will be available from September 6 to September 11, 2024. The company emphasises that these special offers are time-limited, aiming to provide added value during the festival period.

Jio's Festive Recharge Plans

In addition to Airtel, Reliance Jio has launched its own festive recharge plans. These plans are available in three denominations: Rs, 899, Rs. 999, and Rs. 3,599, each offering various benefits alongside data.

  • The Rs. 899 plan includes 2GB of daily data for 90 days. The Rs. 999 plan provides the same daily data allowance but extends the validity to 98 days. The Rs. 3,599 plan offers 2.5GB of daily data for a full year.

These Jio plans come with a range of additional perks. They include access to a subscription bundle for 10 popular OTT platforms and a 10GB data voucher, valued at Rs. 175, valid for 28 days. Additionally, users will receive a three-month free Zomato Gold subscription, offering discounts at various restaurants. Jio is also including a Rs. 500 voucher for AJIO, redeemable on purchases above Rs. 2,999.

Both Airtel and Jio are providing enhanced value through their festive plans, catering to diverse needs and preferences during the festival season.

First Published Date: 07 Sep, 19:00 IST
