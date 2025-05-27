Airtel introduced new OTT entertainment packs in India for prepaid users- Details

Airtel, the India-based telecommunication service provider, has launched new OTT entertainment packs in the country for the first time. These new packs can be availed by the prepaid Airtel users, allowing them to access more than 25 OTT platforms, including Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 and SonyLiv. This is a great opportunity for Airtel prepaid users to avail of additional benefits. Over the past few months, Airtel has been rolling out several budget-friendly packs that also include a free JioHotstar subscription for a limited period. Now, with these new packs, users can also get access to additional OTT platforms.

Airtel OTT entertainment packs

As per the latest offering, the Airtel OTT entertainment pack starts at just Rs.279 for 1 month. This plan will include some of the leading OTT platforms, including access to Airtel Xstream Play Premium. Here's a breakdown of OTT entertainment packs:

Direct subscription (Rs.279): With this plan, users can get Netflix Basic, Zee5, JioHotstar, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 1 month.

Prepaid Content Only Packs (Rs.279): This plan will include Netflix Basic, Zee5, JioHotstar, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium. Additionally, users will also get 1GB of data for 1 month.

Prepaid Data Bundles: This entertainment plan will give users with Netflix Basic, Zee5, JioHotstar, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 28 days. This will also include unlimited 5G and unlimited calls.

Prepaid Data Bundles: This plan has similar benefits to the above plan, but its validity will last for 84 days. It will also offer unlimited 5G and unlimited calls.

All these plans can be purchased via the Airtel Xstream Play app. These plans will include unlimited international, Bollywood, and regional content in over 16 languages. Airtel said, “Customers will get access to a wide variety of popular streaming platforms, of value worth ₹750, making it the only telco to enable access to such a wide bouquet of OTT streaming options.” In addition to unlimited calls and 5G data, the brand is adding greater value to services, attracting more customers.