Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Airtel introduced new OTT entertainment packs in India for prepaid users- Details

Airtel introduced new OTT entertainment packs in India for prepaid users- Details

Airtel has launched new OTT entertainment packs for the first time in India. Know what these plans have to offer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 27 2025, 16:29 IST
Airtel introduced new OTT entertainment packs in India for prepaid users- Details
Airtel’s all-in-one entertainment plan starts at just Rs.279 for one month. (REUTERS)

Airtel, the India-based telecommunication service provider, has launched new OTT entertainment packs in the country for the first time. These new packs can be availed by the prepaid Airtel users, allowing them to access more than 25 OTT platforms, including Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 and SonyLiv. This is a great opportunity for Airtel prepaid users to avail of additional benefits. Over the past few months, Airtel has been rolling out several budget-friendly packs that also include a free JioHotstar subscription for a limited period. Now, with these new packs, users can also get access to additional OTT platforms.

Airtel OTT entertainment packs

As per the latest offering, the Airtel OTT entertainment pack starts at just Rs.279 for 1 month. This plan will include some of the leading OTT platforms, including access to Airtel Xstream Play Premium. Here's a breakdown of OTT entertainment packs:

Direct subscription (Rs.279): With this plan, users can get Netflix Basic, Zee5, JioHotstar, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 1 month.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Prepaid Content Only Packs (Rs.279): This plan will include Netflix Basic, Zee5, JioHotstar, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium. Additionally, users will also get 1GB of data for 1 month.

Also Read

Prepaid Data Bundles: This entertainment plan will give users with Netflix Basic, Zee5, JioHotstar, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 28 days. This will also include unlimited 5G and unlimited calls.

Prepaid Data Bundles: This plan has similar benefits to the above plan, but its validity will last for 84 days. It will also offer unlimited 5G and unlimited calls.

All these plans can be purchased via the Airtel Xstream Play app. These plans will include unlimited international, Bollywood, and regional content in over 16 languages. Airtel said, “Customers will get access to a wide variety of popular streaming platforms, of value worth 750, making it the only telco to enable access to such a wide bouquet of OTT streaming options.” In addition to unlimited calls and 5G data, the brand is adding greater value to services, attracting more customers.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 May, 16:09 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes for May 23: Claim free outfits, guns, and exclusive rewards with these codes
BGMI Redeem Codes for May 21

BGMI redeem codes for May 21: Grab free skins, rewards, and check how to claim now
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Grab exclusive outfits, weapon skins and more ahead of 3.8 update
Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here’s everything you need to know

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets