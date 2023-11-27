Icon
Home Tech News Alert! Google Calendar may drop support for Android Nougat and older versions soon

Alert! Google Calendar may drop support for Android Nougat and older versions soon

Google Calendar may soon stop supporting Android Nougat and older versions, signalling a shift for long-time users. Security concerns and advancements drive this potential change

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 27 2023, 20:18 IST
Icon
Google Calendar
Google Calendar might soon say goodbye to Android Nougat and older versions, favouring security and improved features.
Google Calendar
Google Calendar might soon say goodbye to Android Nougat and older versions, favouring security and improved features.

If you cherish the longevity of Google Calendar on your Android device, here is a heads-up: Google may bid farewell to devices not running Android 8 or newer. Android Nougat 7.1's 2016 release, which makes it seven years old, and its users are likely to suffer the consequences. Google looks to be tightening its support criteria. Recent findings by TheSpAndroid indicate code and an image in the latest Google Calendar release, signalling a potential end to support for older Android versions.

In the latest Calendar update (v 2023.46.0-581792699-release), TheSpAndroid discovered a new flag, "UnsupportedOperatingSystem__enabled." Activating this flag prompts a message urging users to upgrade to Android Oreo (8.0) or a newer version for continued app functionality, hinting at a possible discontinuation of support for Nougat, Android Police reported.

Security Concerns Drive the Potential Change

While Google has yet to officially declare a cutoff date for Calendar support on older Android versions, the move aligns with heightened security considerations. Older versions are more susceptible to security threats, prompting Google's proactive stance. Additionally, newer Android versions offer enhanced features and improvements, addressing gaps in older iterations.

Beyond security, app developers face challenges in supporting outdated Android versions. Maintaining compatibility is time-consuming and costly, as older devices may lack the hardware to support modern features. Financially, supporting declining user bases becomes impractical for developers, who often prioritise newer, popular devices. Compatibility testing across myriad devices further complicates the process.

Statistics from StatCounter reveal that approximately 2.12 percent of Android devices globally run on Android 7 or 7.1, with an additional 3.42 percent on even older versions. With the recent release of Android 14 in October 2023, the pressure on users of outdated Android systems is mounting. While some devices are eligible for upgrades, those that aren't may prompt consideration for newer gadgets, particularly if you wish to continue using Google Calendar.

Aside from providing enhanced features, newer Android versions prioritise security, a likely motivation for Google's potential discontinuation of Calendar support for Android 7. According to TheSpAndroid, the current Google Calendar version supports devices running Android 5 (Lollipop), launched in June 2014.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 20:18 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
GTA 6
GTA 6 preorder date LEAKED online! When can you preorder the highly-anticipated GTA 5 sequel?
BGMI A3 Royale Pass
BGMI A3 Royale Pass giveaway announced! Grab the opportunity to get items for FREE
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon