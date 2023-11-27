Alert! Google Calendar may drop support for Android Nougat and older versions soon

If you cherish the longevity of Google Calendar on your Android device, here is a heads-up: Google may bid farewell to devices not running Android 8 or newer. Android Nougat 7.1's 2016 release, which makes it seven years old, and its users are likely to suffer the consequences. Google looks to be tightening its support criteria. Recent findings by TheSpAndroid indicate code and an image in the latest Google Calendar release, signalling a potential end to support for older Android versions.

In the latest Calendar update (v 2023.46.0-581792699-release), TheSpAndroid discovered a new flag, "UnsupportedOperatingSystem__enabled." Activating this flag prompts a message urging users to upgrade to Android Oreo (8.0) or a newer version for continued app functionality, hinting at a possible discontinuation of support for Nougat, Android Police reported.

Security Concerns Drive the Potential Change

While Google has yet to officially declare a cutoff date for Calendar support on older Android versions, the move aligns with heightened security considerations. Older versions are more susceptible to security threats, prompting Google's proactive stance. Additionally, newer Android versions offer enhanced features and improvements, addressing gaps in older iterations.

Beyond security, app developers face challenges in supporting outdated Android versions. Maintaining compatibility is time-consuming and costly, as older devices may lack the hardware to support modern features. Financially, supporting declining user bases becomes impractical for developers, who often prioritise newer, popular devices. Compatibility testing across myriad devices further complicates the process.

Statistics from StatCounter reveal that approximately 2.12 percent of Android devices globally run on Android 7 or 7.1, with an additional 3.42 percent on even older versions. With the recent release of Android 14 in October 2023, the pressure on users of outdated Android systems is mounting. While some devices are eligible for upgrades, those that aren't may prompt consideration for newer gadgets, particularly if you wish to continue using Google Calendar.

Aside from providing enhanced features, newer Android versions prioritise security, a likely motivation for Google's potential discontinuation of Calendar support for Android 7. According to TheSpAndroid, the current Google Calendar version supports devices running Android 5 (Lollipop), launched in June 2014.