Aliens exist? Dyson Spheres in the Milky Way Galaxy is the latest proof that has got scientists excited - All details

As vast as the universe is, our Milky Way Galaxy isn't small by any means, and we have only begun to explore what lies in the far reaches of our home galaxy. One of the key areas of focus for science, and conspiracy theorists alike, is the presence of alien life. While a lot has been said, including official video revealed by the Pentagon, the matter still lies in a sensitive grey area that only a few are willing to talk about. But what if the presence of certain structures in the galaxy contributes to this narrative?

Yes, hypothetical alien structures called Dyson Spheres in the Milky Way galaxy hint towards the possibility of extraterrestrial life due to their unique energy signature. And now, in a recent revelation, scientists may have just found evidence that supports this case.

What are Dyson Spheres, and who makes them?

Dyson Spheres are not confirmed to exist; they are hypothetical megastructures that a potential advanced civilisation could make surrounding a star to harness its energy. For these to exist, a civilisation would have to be highly advanced—beyond our understanding on Earth. Scientists have been searching for these supposed structures around the universe, looking for clues, as finding them could be a major sign of the presence of intelligent alien life in the universe.

Scientists may have discovered them

To identify these structures, scientists have been working on a project called Hephaistos, and some recently published results in the project suggest promising information. Based on a journal published in Oxford's Royal Astronomical Society, scientists combined the “optical data from Gaia DR2 with mid-infrared data from AllWISE to set the strongest upper limits to date on the prevalence of partial Dyson spheres within the Milky Way, based on their expected waste-heat signatures.”

Based on their research, after analysing the 2.9 × 10^8 objects in the combined Gaia DR2 + AllWISE data set samples, they found a set of conservative upper limits on the fraction of stars that could potentially host near-complete DS with covering fractions in the 0.1 -- 0.9 range.

In simple terms, this is a major indicator of the presence of Dyson Spheres present in our Milky Way galaxy, and hence, the possibility of alien life existing is a likely probability.

