Allu Arjun arrested: Pushpa 2 star in trouble, movie to make OTT debut in…

Pushpa 2 OTT release: Hyderabad Police have taken popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun into custody following a tragic incident at the premiere of his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. A stampede-like situation unfolded during the screening on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre, located at RTC Crossroads in Hyderabad. The chaos led to the death of a 35-year-old woman, identified as Revathi, while her nine-year-old son, Sri Teja, was hospitalised due to suffocation.

The police acted on a complaint filed by the deceased's family, which resulted in the registration of a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management. The case was filed under sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Allu Arjun was arrested by a police team from the Chikkadpally station, who visited his residence in Jubilee Hills. He was then taken to the police station for questioning.

The tragic event occurred when a large crowd gathered at the theatre to see the actor during the movie's premiere. As the fans surged in excitement, a stampede ensued, causing panic. The police confirmed the woman's death, while her son remains under medical care. His condition is reported to be stable as he recovers in the hospital.

Pushpa 2 OTT release date: When and where to watch

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 continues to create a buzz with its upcoming OTT release. Although Netflix has not officially confirmed the exact release date, a new poster has been shared, revealing that the film will be available soon in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Reports suggest the film could land on the streaming platform within six to eight weeks after its theatrical run.

In addition, there are claims that Netflix has purchased the OTT rights of Pushpa 2 for over Rs. 275 crore. Fans of the Pushpa franchise can also look forward to both Pushpa 1 and Pushpa 2 being available on the platform in the near future.

Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and several other notable actors including Jagapathi Babu and Sunil.