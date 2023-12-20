Icon
Home Tech News Alphabet to limit election queries Bard and AI-based search can answer

Alphabet to limit election queries Bard and AI-based search can answer

Alphabet's Google plans to enforce restrictions on election-related queries for its chatbot Bard and search generative experience by early 2024.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Dec 20 2023, 17:10 IST
Icon
Google Bard
Google will restrict the types of election-related queries its chatbot Bard and search generative experience can respond to in the run-up to the 2024 US Presidential election. (Bloomberg)
Google Bard
Google will restrict the types of election-related queries its chatbot Bard and search generative experience can respond to in the run-up to the 2024 US Presidential election. (Bloomberg)

Alphabet's Google said on Tuesday it will restrict the types of election-related queries its chatbot Bard and search generative experience can return responses for, in the run up to 2024 U.S. Presidential election.

The restrictions are set to be enforced by early 2024, the company said.

Aside from the U.S., a slew of groundbreaking elections are expected in 2024, including national elections in India, the world's largest democracy, and South Africa, among others.

The tech giant said it will "work with an increased focus on the role artificial intelligence (AI) might play" as it looks to service voters and campaigns related to these elections.

Facebook-owner Meta had also said in November it is barring political campaigns and advertisers in other regulated industries from using its new generative AI advertising products.

Advertisers on Meta will also have to disclose when artificial intelligence (AI) or other digital methods are used to alter or create political, social or election related advertisements on Facebook and Instagram.

On the other hand, Elon Musk's social media platform X, which is being probed by the European Union, said in August it would now allow political advertising in the U.S. from candidates and political parties. It will also expand its safety and elections team ahead of the U.S. election.

All political ads had previously been banned globally on X since 2019.

Governments across the globe have been rallying to regulate AI in light of the threats it poses, such as the spread of misinformation.

Big Tech firms will face new European Union rules to clearly label political advertising on their platforms, who paid for it and how much and which elections are being targeted.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Dec, 17:09 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works
Fake_AI_image_2
How to identify deepfakes and other fake AI images? These tips will help you know the truth
navigate X communities
How to navigate X communities: Guidelines for admins, moderators, and members

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Latest Fortnite update brings changes to core gameplay elements; Check out what's new
Marvel's Wolverine
Hackers leak 1.6 terabytes of Insomniac's internal data; Spider-Man 3, Wolverine games’ info OUT
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Most anticipated video games of 2024: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Tekken 8, Suicide Squad, and more, but no GTA 6
Activision Blizzard
Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, California in pact to end workplace harassment suit
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon