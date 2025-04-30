Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Amazon 12th-Gen Kindle Paperwhite launched at 16,999 in India - All details

Amazon 12th-Gen Kindle Paperwhite launched at 16,999 in India - All details

Amazon has launched the 12th-gen Kindle Paperwhite in India with a 7-inch glare-free display, 16GB storage, and up to 12 weeks battery life.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 30 2025, 17:14 IST
Amazon 12th-Gen Kindle Paperwhite
icon View all Images
Amazon has launched its 12th-gen Kindle Paperwhite in India with a larger display, faster performance and more. (Amazon)

Amazon has unveiled its 12th-generation Kindle Paperwhite in India. This device was initially launched in the US in October last year, along with other Kindle devices like the Kindle Scribe and Kindle Coloursoft Signature Edition, and is now available for Indian consumers after a six-month wait.

Amazon 12th-Gen Kindle Paperwhite: Price and Availability in India

The 12th-gen Kindle Paperwhite is priced at Rs. 16,999 in India. It is available in a single Black colour option. Amazon is also offering protective covers in three colour variants: Black, Marine Green, and Tulip Pink, each priced at Rs. 1,999.

B0DKTZ6592-1

Also read: iPhone 15, OnePlus 13R and more best offer prices revealed- Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Amazon 12th-Gen Kindle Paperwhite: Specifications and Features

The 12th-generation Kindle Paperwhite features a 7-inch glare-free display with a 300 ppi pixel density. Amazon claims this is the largest display in the Paperwhite series, with slimmer bezels and an improved screen-to-body ratio. Users can adjust the display's brightness and warmth, along with options to customise the font size and boldness for a more comfortable reading experience.

Also read: Oppo K13 Turbo tipped to launch soon, likely to feature these specs

Additionally, the Kindle Paperwhite has an IPX8 rating, which means it can endure immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for as long as 60 minutes. The device is powered by a dual-core processor and includes 16GB of internal storage. Amazon also claims the Kindle offers a 25 per cent faster page-turning experience compared to previous models and a more responsive touch interface.

Also read: How to use Semantic Search on Windows Copilot+ PCs

For connectivity, the Kindle Paperwhite supports dual-band Wi-Fi, ensuring reliable network access. In terms of battery performance, the device offers up to 12 weeks of battery life on a single charge, according to Amazon. The 9W USB power adapter included with the device charges it in less than 2.5 hours. Moreover, the device measures 127.6 x 176.7 x 7.8 mm and weighs 211g.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 17:14 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets