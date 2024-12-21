Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Amazon Alexa 2024 Wrapped: Here’s what users asked voice assistant in India

Amazon Alexa 2024 Wrapped: Here’s what users asked voice assistant in India

From celebrities to sports, know about what Indian users asked Amazon Alexa in 2024 in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 21 2024, 11:00 IST
Amazon Alexa
Amazon released Alexa’s most asked questions of 2024, check details. (Bloomberg)

As the year is finally coming to an end, several platforms such as Spotify, Google Photos, YouTube, and others have been rolling out their 2024 wrapped filled with music, photos, and memories. Now, to continue the trends, Amazon has also released the hottest trends and topics in 2024 that users asked Alexa. Alexa is one of the smartest voice assistant gadgets which can be used for entertainment as well as for managing smart appliances. Now, Amazon Alexa's most asked questions revealed a wide variety of topics such as sports, celebrities, net worth, recipes, and others. Know about Amazon Alexa's most asked questions of 2024.

Amazon Alexa 2024 Wrapped: Most asked questions of the year

According to Amazon, the most asked questions to Alexa revolved around celebrities and influential people such as Virat Kohli, Taylor Swift, Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk, Mr. Beast, and many others. Most of these questions were related to their height, net worth, age, and spouses. Some of the questions asked were “Alexa, how tall is Kriti Sanon?” and “Alexa, what is the net worth of Mr. Beast?” Apart from celebrities, people were also curious about sports and constantly kept a check on scores. Alexa received questions such as “Alexa, what is the cricket score?”, “Alexa, what is the India vs. South Africa score?” and other similar questions.

People also asked Alexa for recipes for a bunch of Indian cuisines. Amazon said, “Alexa remained a trusted sous-chef helping customers explore and create a variety of dishes. Users also explored general knowledge questions such as “Alexa, what is the population of earth?”, “Alexa, who won the 2024 Indian general election”, or “Alexa, how far away is the sun from Earth?”

Lastly, Alexa users also explored the capabilities or personality of the voice assistant by providing challenging tasks such as “Alexa, can you laugh?” or “Alexa, what's your name?” It's quite interesting to look back at how users are resolving their small queries using the voice assistant. Also, note that the data is based on interactions with Alexa from September 2023 to November 2024.

First Published Date: 21 Dec, 11:00 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets