Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Amazon Clinic launched in India: How this online medical consultation service works?

Amazon Clinic launched in India: How this online medical consultation service works?

Amazon has introduced Amazon Clinic in India, offering affordable online doctor consultations for over 50 medical conditions via its app.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 06 2024, 14:57 IST
Amazon introduces Amazon Clinic in India, offering online consultations with medical specialists starting at Rs. 299. (Amazon)

Amazon is expanding its footprint in India's healthcare sector with the launch of Amazon Clinic, an online medical consultation service. The new service offers consultations for over 50 medical conditions, allowing users to book appointments with specialists directly through the Amazon app. The service starts at Rs. 299 and operates similarly to existing platforms like Practo, offering access to doctors via video, audio, and chat. Amazon's latest venture into healthcare follows its previous challenges in this space but shows its continuing ambition to impact the sector.

How Amazon Clinic Works

Currently available to Android and iOS users, Amazon Clinic does not support desktop access. To use the service, users must create a profile with their basic details, such as name, age, gender, and phone number. After registration, users can either consult a doctor online or book an in-person appointment, depending on the medical condition. However, options for in-person visits may be more limited.

The service allows users to connect with available doctors instantly or schedule consultations in advance. Each consultation typically lasts between 10 to 30 minutes. The platform features a range of specialists in areas such as dermatology, gynaecology, paediatrics, nutrition, and counselling. All doctors on Amazon Clinic have at least three years of telemedicine experience, and medical records from consultations are kept anonymous and secure.

Amazon Clinic: Consultation Fees and Additional Services

The consultation fee ranges between Rs. 299 and Rs. 799, depending on the doctor's specialisation. Additionally, Amazon Clinic provides unlimited free follow-up consultations for seven days after an initial visit. Users can also purchase prescribed medications through Amazon's pharmacy service, integrating healthcare and retail services.

Amazon Clinic operates as a marketplace, where third-party providers can utilise Amazon's platform to reach a larger customer base. This model allows the company to scale quickly while offering a broad array of medical services to its consumers.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 14:56 IST
