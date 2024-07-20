 Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Live Now: Apple iPhone, laptops, smartwatches and more with massive discount, bank offers | Tech News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Live: Amazon’s annual Prime Day Sale is now live and during the two-day event, Prime members can avail attractive deals and massive discounts on products across various categories including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, earbuds, refrigerators and more. For the sale, Amazon has also partnered with a few banks, allowing buyers to get their favourite products at lowest ever prices.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 commenced on July 20 and Prime members can get the most out of this massive shopping event. During the annual sale, the ecommerce platform is offering huge discounts on a wide array of products across various categories. From Apple iPhone to mixed grinder, from tablet to washing machine, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 caters customers of every age group. As the sale is exclusive for Amazon Prime members, it is the best time to get the most out of your subscription.

In addition to the attractive deals offered by Amazon, buyers can also avail huge bank discounts during the Prime Day Sale 2024. Amazon has partnered with ICICI Bank and State Bank of India to offer easy payment and no-cost EMI options to buyers. If you are not a Prime member, you can subscribe to the service now to avail the offers during the annual Prime Day Sale.

Not just gadgets and home appliances, but the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is also offering attractive deals on furniture, fashionwear, cosmetics and more. Overall, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is a one stop shop for anyone who is looking to buy something at never before prices. You should not miss out on these exclusive deals and a great chance to get a deal to steal. The Amazon sale can be accessed through the website or via mobile application.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by our staff.

20 Jul 2024, 18:19 IST

Best Amazon Deals Today: Outstanding Offers! Avail Jaw-Dropping Discounts NOW!

Stay updated with the latest technology trends. Avail top Amazon deals today and snap up the best Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Grab yours now at discounts up to 34%.
Click here to buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

20 Jul 2024, 18:08 IST

Amazon Deal of the Day: Unbeatable Deals on Essential Products! Hurry Before They're Gone!

Amazon's Lightning deals are here! Want to upgrade to the newest Tusa Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, High Power Cordless Mini Vacuum Cleaner (Black), HEPA Filter, 40 liter ? Snag the latest ones at stellar discounts right now. Avail up to 27% off!

B08L3Q4W4H-2
20 Jul 2024, 17:48 IST

Amazon Sale Today Live: : Irresistible Offers Live Right Now! Why Wait?

Don't miss out on the latest! Enjoy the best offers on Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine. Grab them for as low as 33,900 ! That's a neat 42% off!
Click here to buy Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

20 Jul 2024, 17:36 IST

Best Amazon Deals Today: Savings Galore! Snag the Best Deals

Snap up a whopping 25% discount on Davidoff Cool Water for men! Don't miss this amazing opportunity and seize the day!
Click here to buy Davidoff Cool Water for men

20 Jul 2024, 17:15 IST

Amazon Deal of the Day: Sizzling Hot Deals Live Right Now! Don’t Wait!

Take advantage of major price cuts on the best tech innovations from the most popular brands! The deal of the deal offers MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Protein PR (Chocolate Fudge, 2 kg / 4.4 lb) at a discount of 30% !
Click here to buy MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Protein PR (Chocolate Fudge, 2 kg / 4.4 lb)

20 Jul 2024, 17:08 IST

Amazon Sale Today Live: Grab the Best Offers Today! Jaw-Dropping Prices on Gadgets Await You!

Are you planning to buy the best and latest gadget? Hurry! You can get up to 63% as discounts on Adidas Men's Clinch-X M Running Shoe! Check out the best offers here.

B08FZJJ91Z-6
20 Jul 2024, 16:49 IST

Amazon Sale Today Live: Irresistible Deals! Don’t Miss Out On the Offers!!

Epic discounts await you! Snatch up the best Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83" Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance from multiple brands at pocket-friendly prices on Amazon! Quick! The deals won't last long. Avail up to 95 off!
Click here to buy Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83" Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance

20 Jul 2024, 16:38 IST

Best Amazon Deals Today: Grab Your Chance for Unmatched Savings on Top Devices!

Upgrade your living with brand new Kamiliant by American Tourister Trolley Set! Act Fast! Amazon sale offers massive discounts on the best Kamiliant by American Tourister Trolley Set from the top brands in the market. Get discounts of up to 84%!
Click here to buy Kamiliant by American Tourister Trolley Set

20 Jul 2024, 16:24 IST

Amazon Deal of the Day: Elevate Your Shopping Game with Grand Discounts on Premier Devices!

Nab Adidas Men's Active Wear T-shirt at just 649 . That means you get a whopping 50% off! Enjoy this, and more offers on a vast range of Adidas Men's Active Wear T-shirt. Score fantastic deals!
Click here to buy Adidas Men's Active Wear T-shirt

20 Jul 2024, 16:02 IST

Amazon Sale Today Live: Its Raining Offers on Amazon! Get Unmatched Savings TODAY! Avail Best Offers

Eyeing Sandisk Extreme Portable 2TB, 1050MB/s R, 1000MB/s W, 3mtr Drop Protection, IP65 Water/dust Resistance, HW Encryption, PC,MAC & TypeC Smartphone Compatible, 5Y Warranty, External SSD? Pick it up right NOW! It's raining offers on Amazon! Grab yours now at unbeatable prices and elevate your shopping game.

B08HN37XC1-10
20 Jul 2024, 15:45 IST

Best Amazon Deals Today: Outstanding Offers! Avail Jaw-Dropping Discounts NOW!

Stay updated with the latest technology trends. Avail top Amazon deals today and snap up the best Redmi 13C (Starshine Green, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage). Grab yours now at discounts up to 36%.
Click here to buy Redmi 13C (Starshine Green, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

20 Jul 2024, 15:32 IST

Amazon Deal of the Day: Unbeatable Deals on Essential Products! Hurry Before They're Gone!

Amazon's Lightning deals are here! Want to upgrade to the newest AGARO Rejoice Foot, Calf and Leg Massager with Heat and Vibration, 80W, 4 Motors, Rolling & Kneading Functions for Pain Relief & Improving Blood Circulation? Snag the latest ones at stellar discounts right now. Avail up to 67% off!
Click here to buy AGARO Rejoice Foot, Calf and Leg Massager with Heat and Vibration, 80W, 4 Motors, Rolling & Kneading Functions for Pain Relief & Improving Blood Circulation

20 Jul 2024, 15:17 IST

Amazon Sale Today Live: : Irresistible Offers Live Right Now! Why Wait?

Don't miss out on the latest! Enjoy the best offers on Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black . Grab them for as low as 6,199 ! That's a neat 41% off!
Click here to buy Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black 

20 Jul 2024, 15:04 IST

Best Amazon Deals Today: Savings Galore! Snag the Best Deals

Snap up a whopping 49% discount on Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11)! Don't miss this amazing opportunity and seize the day!

B09MM58Y7Q-14
20 Jul 2024, 14:47 IST

Amazon Deal of the Day: Sizzling Hot Deals Live Right Now! Don’t Wait!

Take advantage of major price cuts on the best tech innovations from the most popular brands! The deal of the deal offers Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic at a discount of 33% !
Click here to buy Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic

20 Jul 2024, 14:37 IST

Amazon Sale Today Live: Grab the Best Offers Today! Jaw-Dropping Prices on Gadgets Await You!

Are you planning to buy the best and latest gadget? Hurry! You can get up to 81% as discounts on ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power! Check out the best offers here.
Click here to buy ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power

20 Jul 2024, 14:17 IST

Amazon Sale Today Live: Irresistible Deals! Don’t Miss Out On the Offers!!

Epic discounts await you! Snatch up the best Voltas 1.4 ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model) from multiple brands at pocket-friendly prices on Amazon! Quick! The deals won't last long. Avail up to 47 off!
Click here to buy Voltas 1.4 ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model)

20 Jul 2024, 14:01 IST

Best Amazon Deals Today: Grab Your Chance for Unmatched Savings on Top Devices!

Upgrade your living with brand new Sleepwell Ortho Mattress | Quilted | 8-inch King Bed Size, Impressions Memory Foam, Medium Firm Mattress! Act Fast! Amazon sale offers massive discounts on the best Sleepwell Ortho Mattress | Quilted | 8-inch King Bed Size, Impressions Memory Foam, Medium Firm Mattress from the top brands in the market. Get discounts of up to 36%!

B0CJ32SCG8-18
20 Jul 2024, 13:46 IST

Amazon Deal of the Day: Elevate Your Shopping Game with Grand Discounts on Premier Devices!

Nab Noise Ultra 3 at just 2,299 . That means you get a whopping 71% off! Enjoy this, and more offers on a vast range of Noise Ultra 3. Score fantastic deals!
Click here to buy Noise Ultra 3

20 Jul 2024, 13:38 IST

Amazon Sale Today Live: Its Raining Offers on Amazon! Get Unmatched Savings TODAY! Avail Best Offers

Eyeing DJI Osmo Action 3 Optical Zoom 4X Adventure Combo - 4K Action Camera? Pick it up right NOW! It's raining offers on Amazon! Grab yours now at unbeatable prices and elevate your shopping game.
Click here to buy DJI Osmo Action 3 Optical Zoom 4X Adventure Combo - 4K Action Camera

20 Jul 2024, 13:15 IST

Best Amazon Deals Today: Outstanding Offers! Avail Jaw-Dropping Discounts NOW!

Stay updated with the latest technology trends. Avail top Amazon deals today and snap up the best Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE. Grab yours now at discounts up to 79%.
Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE

20 Jul 2024, 13:03 IST

Amazon Deal of the Day: Unbeatable Deals on Essential Products! Hurry Before They're Gone!

Amazon's Lightning deals are here! Want to upgrade to the newest AGARO Supreme High Pressure Washer | 1800 Watts | 120 Bars | 6.5L/Min Flow Rate? Snag the latest ones at stellar discounts right now. Avail up to 53% off!

B09VKWGZD7-22
20 Jul 2024, 12:50 IST

Amazon Sale Today Live: : Irresistible Offers Live Right Now! Why Wait?

Don't miss out on the latest! Enjoy the best offers on Skybags Casual Backpack. Grab them for as low as 499 ! That's a neat 76% off!
Click here to buy Skybags Casual Backpack

20 Jul 2024, 12:30 IST

Best Amazon Deals Today: Savings Galore! Snag the Best Deals

Snap up a whopping 36% discount on Samsung 301L 2 Star refrigerator! Don't miss this amazing opportunity and seize the day!
Click here to buy Samsung 301L 2 Star refrigerator

20 Jul 2024, 12:16 IST

Amazon Deal of the Day: Sizzling Hot Deals Live Right Now! Don’t Wait!

Take advantage of major price cuts on the best tech innovations from the most popular brands! The deal of the deal offers Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty at a discount of 64% !
Click here to buy Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty

20 Jul 2024, 12:01 IST

Amazon Sale Today Live: Grab the Best Offers Today! Jaw-Dropping Prices on Gadgets Await You!

Are you planning to buy the best and latest gadget? Hurry! You can get up to 43% as discounts on Haier 596 L, Frost Free, Double Door, 100% Convertible Fridge Space Expert Inverter, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator WiFi & Water Dispenser! Check out the best offers here.

B0CX4PY3WR-26
First Published Date: 20 Jul, 12:01 IST
