Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and other Indian e-commerce giants lock horns in monsoon sale showdown: Check offers, discounts

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Jul 21 2024, 19:49 IST
The Indian e-commerce landscape is all set for the monsoon showdown in July 2024 as players like Flipkart, Amazon, Ajio, Myntra and Nykaa are hosting  major sales events. These e-commerce platforms are giving huge discounts and early access to premium members for catching the eyeballs of consumers and increasing market share. 

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

The Amazon Prime Day is a two sales event scheduled on July 20 and 21st. It is offering unbeatable discounts on a wide range of products especially in the tech and electronics categories. The prime customers can shop for tablets, laptops, home appliances and TVs at throwaway prices.

Nykaa Hot Pink Sale

Nykaa is launching Nykaa's Hot Pink Sale from July 19 to 28 where consumers can get up to 60% off on beauty products. The Nykaa Prime Members having Gold and Platinum tiers are given early access from July 18. All users can participate in the sale starting July 19 at 4 pm.  Nykaa is offering lucrative deals on global beauty brands and giving away free gifts on purchases. The marketing strategy aims to capture the platform's customers for reinforcing its place in the beauty space. 

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2024

Flipkart is coming up with GOAT Sale from July 19 to 25 and offering discounts as high as 80% on products across various categories. This includes smartphones like Galaxy S23, Nothing Phone 2a and iPhone 15. The Flipkart Plus Members can get early access to sale on July 19. This campaign is expected to give a tough fight to the Amazon Prime Day sales event which is also happening around the same time. 

Myntra Super Saver Sale

Myntra is hosting the Super Saver Sale from July 13 to 21 where consumers are getting 80% off on fashion pieces. It is targeting consumers who want to spend economically on pocket-friendly fashion items. Ajio's Red Hot Sale, scheduled from July 18 to 28 is offering new fashion styles at up to 90% off. Both sales events are anticipated to draw a huge number of consumers. The platforms are deliberately not releasing the particular details about discounts ahead of the sale dates. This is done to keep consumers excited and create a better market when sale events are about to begin. 

The coinciding of various mega sales events this monsoon indicates the highly competitive nature of the Indian e-commerce ecosystem. The platforms are giving early access as rewards to regular customers and driving huge traffic during the sale events. The marketing campaigns are deploying unique selling strategies such as exclusive offerings, significant price cuts and free gifts on purchases. Additionally, companies are encouraging consumers to use promo codes and coupons for increasing savings. All these practices are put in action to influence customer behaviour into spending large sums of money. 

Consumers can take maximum benefit of these sales events by comparing product prices and offerings of different platforms and keep themselves updated with the latest information regarding discounts and perks.  They should also look at reviews to ensure quality of products before buying. 

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 17:13 IST
