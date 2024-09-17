Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 dates announced: Huge discounts on iPhones, laptops, electronics, and more revealed

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Amazon has officially revealed the dates for its Great Indian Festival 2024 in India, following Flipkart's announcement of its Big Billion Days. This year's festival will feature significant discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, televisions, and laptops. Here's a detailed look at the event's schedule, expected deals, and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Key Dates and Early Access for Prime Members

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 will kick off on September 27. However, Amazon Prime members will get early access to the discounts starting September 26 at midnight. This early access gives Prime members the chance to benefit from exclusive deals before the general public.

Bank Offers and Cashback Deals

During the sale, shoppers can use SBI credit or debit cards to receive an instant 10 percent discount. Additionally, a welcome offer will provide 20 percent cashback with no maximum limit. Amazon has teased various deals, particularly on smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy M35 5G, and Galaxy M15. Reports suggest the Galaxy S23 Ultra might see its price drop to Rs. 69,999.

iPhone Discounts and Exchange Offers Revealed

Amazon has also previewed some notable offers for iPhones. The iPhone 13 will be available for Rs. 39,999, reflecting a Rs. 10,000 reduction from its MRP and an additional Rs. 2,500 discount through bank offers. An exchange offer of up to Rs. 20,250 will also be available for this model. The iPhone 15 is expected to fall below the Rs. 55,000 mark, while the iPhone 14 might be priced under Rs. 50,000 during the sale.

While Amazon has not yet confirmed all the details of the Great Indian Festival 2024, the anticipated discounts on flagship smartphones are expected to be significant.

