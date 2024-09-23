Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: The festive season is almost here with festivities, e-commerce giants including Amazon and Flipkart have announced the biggest sale of the year. Amazon recently revealed the “Great Indian Festival” sale date and revealed several deals and discounts across different categories and brands. At the upcoming Amazon sale electronic items such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, home appliances, and others would be significantly benefited. Know more about the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Sale start and end date

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will officially commence on September 27, 2024. However, Amazon Prime members will get early access to the deals and discounts 24 hours early. Therefore, for prime members, the sale will start on September 26, 2024. On the other hand, Amazon has yet to confirm the end of the sale, therefore, buyers will have plenty of time to get their carts filled with desired products.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Bank offers

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, buyers would be able to enjoy benefits from partnered banks. As per Amazon's landing page, the e-commerce giant has partnered with the State Bank of India to provide additional offers. Amazon will be providing a 10% instant discount with SBI Debit or Credit Card. With Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card, buyers can also avail 5% unlimited cashback.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Sale categories and products

According to revealed deals and discounts, Amazon will be producing massive discounts on electronic products across multiple categories and brands. In the mobile category, Amazon will provide huge discounts on popular products such as iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite, Realme Narzo 70x 5G, OnePlus 12R, and other smartphones. The sale will also include new smartphone launches.

Apart from smartphones, buyers can grab up to 40% on laptops, up to 60% on smart TVs, and up to 55% off on home appliances items. During this week, Amazon will reveal discounted prices of the products to give buyers a glimpse into what coming ahead of the biggest festival sale of the year.

