Amazon Prime Video getting a major redesign: Simplified navigation, AI suggestions and more

Amazon Prime Video has initiated a significant update to its streaming platform in India, aimed at simplifying navigation and improving content discovery. The update, which is rolling out now, is expected to be available to all customers in the coming weeks. This overhaul is a response to customer feedback seeking a more intuitive streaming experience.

Content-Forward Navigation and New Destinations

The redesign of the Prime Video home screen introduces a content-forward navigation bar featuring purpose-built destinations such as "Home," "Movies," "TV Shows," and "Live TV." Additionally, a new "Prime" destination has been added, showcasing content available at no additional cost with a Prime membership. These changes aim to help users quickly find the content they are looking for without excessive browsing.

The update addresses common user pain points by clearly identifying content included with Prime membership versus add-on subscriptions or rentals. This distinction aims to reduce confusion and enhance user satisfaction. Furthermore, TV show and movie synopses have been simplified using Large Language Models (LLMs) to provide quick, glanceable descriptions.

Enhanced Recommendations and User Interface

Personalised recommendations have been improved using generative AI, powered by Amazon Bedrock. This technology offers more tailored content suggestions, helping users discover new shows and movies that match their interests. The platform's refreshed user interface includes new animations, smooth page transitions, and zoom effects, creating a more engaging browsing experience. These improvements extend across all devices, including older models, ensuring a seamless streaming experience for all customers.

Kam Keshmiri, Vice President of Design at Prime Video, highlighted the customer-centric approach behind these changes: "With the improvements we have made to the user experience, customers will be presented with an easy-to-navigate entertainment destination."

Amazon Prime Video's latest update focuses on enhancing user experience through a simplified navigation system, clearer content identification, and advanced personalisation. By incorporating customer feedback and leveraging advanced technologies like generative AI, Prime Video aims to provide a more intuitive and enjoyable streaming experience for its users in India. The update will be gradually rolled out globally, reaching all customers in the coming weeks.

