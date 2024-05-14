 Amazon's AWS chief Selipsky to step down, veteran named successor | HT Tech
Home Tech Tech News Amazon's AWS chief Selipsky to step down, veteran named successor

Amazon's AWS chief Selipsky to step down, veteran named successor

AMAZON-COM-AWS-CEO:Amazon's AWS chief Selipsky to step down, veteran named successor

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: May 14 2024, 20:21 IST
Amazon's AWS chief Selipsky to step down, veteran named successor
Amazon's AWS chief Selipsky to step down, veteran named successor

By Akash Sriram and Greg Bensinger

-The chief of Amazon.com's wildly profitable Amazon Web Services cloud computing unit will step down next month after a three-year term.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

Adam Selipsky, 57, who is also a member of Amazon's team advising CEO Andy Jassy, will leave the company on June 3, according to an Amazon statement Tuesday. He will be replaced by Matt Garman, a senior vice president who has overseen sales and marketing at AWS.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Selipsky has spent 14 years at AWS over two stints. He was the CEO of Tableau Software, a unit of Salesforce, from 2016 to 2021, when he was tapped to take over the division from Jassy who had been appointed Amazon CEO.

Under Selipsky's leadership, AWS saw rapid growth, doubling sales of $45.4 billion from the year before his appointment to $90.8 billion in 2023 and nearly doubling operating income to $24.6 billion over that period.

Still, AWS has been plagued by criticism that it hasn't been fast enough to roll out competitive generative artificial intelligence services to meet the challenge presented by competitors, including OpenAI. It recently made its Amazon Q chatbot service broadly available for businesses.

It wasn't immediately clear what Selipsky may do next, though he said he was leaving the company to "spend more time with family."

While it has the largest share in the U.S. cloud market, its dominance is under pressure from Microsoft's fast-growing Azure service that is benefiting from AI offerings powered by its tie-up with OpenAI. And Alphabet's Google is expected to roll out new AI services Tuesday at its annual developer conference.

AWS, its second-biggest business unit after e-commerce, is widely regarded as Amazon's growth engine, contributing about 40% to the company's top line.

Garman started at Amazon as an intern during the summer of 2005 and joined the company full-time the next year as one of its first product managers.

Selipsky also led AWS through several rounds of layoffs, including a few hundred jobs in April in the unit overseeing sales and marketing for physical stores technology. AWS was among the hardest hit divisions in 2023 when Amazon trimmed around 27,000 jobs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 May, 20:21 IST
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch openai may announce chatgpt-powered search engine: know what to expect and where to watch the event live openai enhances chatgpt with free premium features and multimodal input- all that’s new chatgpt is coming to iphones. confirmed! apple and openai may be soon signing a deal before ios 18 launch how to restore whatsapp chat history on android: check tips and tricks this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free new zero day threat revealed: google wants you to update chrome browser right now use of whatsapp plus, gb whatsapp got your whatsapp account banned? here is how to fix it google cloud to offer cloud solutions to airtel customers
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch games
Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11: Get exclusive rewards and know how to redeem codes

Best Deals For You

WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand
5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
Apple’s foldable plans: 20.3-Inch MacBook-iPad hybrid may come out in 2025, foldable iPhone in 2026
Apple’s foldable plans: 20.3-Inch MacBook-iPad hybrid may come out in 2025, foldable iPhone in 2026
PS5 update adds Community Game Help feature; Now get community-generated hints for supported games
PS5 update adds Community Game Help feature; Now get community-generated hints for supported games
New vivo Y200 5G variant
New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets