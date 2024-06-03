 AMD unveils next gen Ryzen 9000 series Zen5 and Ryzen 5000XT series desktop processors at Computex 2024 | Tech News
AMD launches new Ryzen processors at Computex 2024. The Ryzen 9000 Series boasts improved performance with PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support, alongside the Ryzen 5000XT series for enhanced gaming experiences.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Jun 03 2024, 15:05 IST
AMD unveils new desktop processors with faster speeds and improved performance at Computex 2024. (AMD)

AMD unveils the next wave of desktop processors, the AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Zen5, and introduces the latest Ryzen 5000XT series AM4 desktop processors. These new chips, revealed at Computex 2024, mark a significant leap in performance, boasting support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory on the AM5 platform.

The Ryzen 9000 Series, codenamed Granite Ridge, promises a notable 16% improvement in IPC performance over the previous generation. Topping the lineup is the Ryzen 9 9950X, which AMD claims offers the fastest consumer desktop performance globally.

Here's a snapshot of the Ryzen 9000 Series specifications:

  • Ryzen 9 9950X: 16 cores / 32 threads, up to 5.7 GHz boost frequency, 80MB total cache, PCIe Gen 5 support, 170W TDP.
  • Ryzen 9 9900X: 12 cores / 24 threads, up to 5.6 GHz boost frequency, 76MB total cache, PCIe Gen 5 support, 120W TDP.
  • Ryzen 7 9700X: 8 cores / 16 threads, up to 5.5 GHz boost frequency, 40MB total cache, PCIe Gen 5 support, 65W TDP.
  • Ryzen 5 9600X: 6 cores / 12 threads, up to 5.4 GHz boost frequency, 38MB total cache, PCIe Gen 5 support, 65W TDP.

AMD showcased the productivity and gaming prowess of the Ryzen 9 9950X, directly comparing it with the Intel Core i9 14900K.

Additionally, AMD introduces the new X870E and X870 chipsets, boasting support for PCIe 5.0, DDR5, USB4, and WiFi 7. These chipsets are designed for longevity, with support extending through 2027 and beyond. The X870 and X870E feature 44 PCIe lanes and offer blazingfast PCIe 5.0 NVMe connectivity.

The Ryzen 5000XT Series sees the addition of the Ryzen 9 5900XT and Ryzen 7 5800XT processors, offering substantial performance upgrades. Here are their key specs:

  • Ryzen 9 5900XT: 16 cores / 32 threads, up to 4.8 GHz boost frequency, 72MB total cache, PCIe Gen 4 support, 105W TDP.
  • Ryzen 7 5800XT: 8 cores / 16 threads, up to 4.8 GHz boost frequency, 36MB total cache, PCIe Gen 4 support, 105W TDP.

AMD compared the Ryzen 9 5900XT with the Intel Core i7 13700L and the Ryzen 7 5800XT with the Intel Core i5 13600KF, showcasing superior gaming performance.

The Ryzen 9000 and Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors are set to hit the market in July 2024, targeting DIY enthusiasts and system integrators. Pricing details will be unveiled soon.

 

First Published Date: 03 Jun, 15:04 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets