    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Anand Mahindra warns of of AI-made Deep Fake Video that "features" Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan

    Anand Mahindra warns of of AI-made Deep Fake Video that "features" Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan

    Anand Mahindra has shared a short clip alerting people about an AI generated deep fake video. Here is all you need to know.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 22 2023, 16:20 IST
    Anand Mahindra
    Here is what Anand Mahindra has to say on this AI generated deep fake video. (Reuters)
    Anand Mahindra
    Here is what Anand Mahindra has to say on this AI generated deep fake video. (Reuters)

    Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, is quite active on Twitter and keeps sharing his thoughts, information, and inspirational videos on the social media platform. The business tycoon, who has more than 10 million followers, on Saturday, January 21, shared a short clip alerting people about an Artificial Intelligence-generated (AI) deep fake video.

    Sharing the footage, Mahindra tweeted, "This clip which has been making the rounds is rightfully raising an alarm. How're we preparing, as a society, to guard against potentially deceptive content which at best, can be mildly entertaining, but at worst, divide us all? Can there be tech-checks that act as a safeguard?"

    The 56-second video shows a man who created a deep fake video using AI. The cautionary video highlights the power of AI and shows how it can change the face of the person speaking to someone elses and can even copy the expressions and statements being said. In the video, the speaker's face is being morphed with the faces of famous personalities like cricketer Virat Kohli, actor Shah Rukh Khan, and more. With the help of the deep fake video, criminals can generate doctored video and use it to manipulate people.

    "This is a deep fake video, I made with an artificial intelligence. What you see in the top part of this video is a completely AI generated of me talking to you, but as an entirely different person. You can see that if I turn my face and move it around, the fake video does the same. Obviously. It also mimics my facial expressions. But if you say this fake video is not exceptionally good because we only did 10000 iterations to train the AI. Imagine if we did 100000 or even a million iterations, trust me you will not even realise it's a fake," the person in the video said.

    The video has received 792.9K views and has received 7451 likes and nearly 1700 retweets.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 22 Jan, 16:20 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here
    laptop
    Stop browser cache, cookies, and history from spoiling your fun; kill them all this way
    iPhone
    iPhone isn’t responding? Know how to force restart your iPhone
    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Google AI
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
    Online gaming
    China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games