Anand Mahindra warns of of AI-made Deep Fake Video that "features" Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan

Anand Mahindra has shared a short clip alerting people about an AI generated deep fake video. Here is all you need to know.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, is quite active on Twitter and keeps sharing his thoughts, information, and inspirational videos on the social media platform. The business tycoon, who has more than 10 million followers, on Saturday, January 21, shared a short clip alerting people about an Artificial Intelligence-generated (AI) deep fake video.

Sharing the footage, Mahindra tweeted, "This clip which has been making the rounds is rightfully raising an alarm. How're we preparing, as a society, to guard against potentially deceptive content which at best, can be mildly entertaining, but at worst, divide us all? Can there be tech-checks that act as a safeguard?"

The 56-second video shows a man who created a deep fake video using AI. The cautionary video highlights the power of AI and shows how it can change the face of the person speaking to someone elses and can even copy the expressions and statements being said. In the video, the speaker's face is being morphed with the faces of famous personalities like cricketer Virat Kohli, actor Shah Rukh Khan, and more. With the help of the deep fake video, criminals can generate doctored video and use it to manipulate people.

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 21, 2023

"This is a deep fake video, I made with an artificial intelligence. What you see in the top part of this video is a completely AI generated of me talking to you, but as an entirely different person. You can see that if I turn my face and move it around, the fake video does the same. Obviously. It also mimics my facial expressions. But if you say this fake video is not exceptionally good because we only did 10000 iterations to train the AI. Imagine if we did 100000 or even a million iterations, trust me you will not even realise it's a fake," the person in the video said.

