Home Tech News Andreessen-Backed AI Startup Pinecone Valued at $750 Million

Andreessen-Backed AI Startup Pinecone Valued at $750 Million

Pinecone Systems Inc., a startup whose platform supports artificial intelligence software, has raised $100 million in a funding round that values the company at $750 million.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Apr 28 2023, 12:34 IST
AI
Since then, interest in AI has skyrocketed as chatbots such as ChatGPT have attracted wider attention. (AFP)
AI
Since then, interest in AI has skyrocketed as chatbots such as ChatGPT have attracted wider attention. (AFP)

Pinecone Systems Inc., a startup whose platform supports artificial intelligence software, has raised $100 million in a funding round that values the company at $750 million.

The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Iconiq and existing investors Menlo Ventures and Wing Venture Capital, according to a statement Thursday. The firm intends to use the capital for research and development, hiring drive and scaling up the business, Chief Executive Officer Edo Liberty said in an interview.

The New York-based company was last valued at $168 million after raising $28 million in a Series A round led by Menlo Ventures in February 2022, according to data provider PitchBook.

Since then, interest in AI has skyrocketed as chatbots such as ChatGPT have attracted wider attention. The AI ecosystem has since lured significant investment, defying a broader downturn in startup funding.

Pinecone provides vector data storage for large language models, including chatbots. Vector databases form a core component of the infrastructure, acting as the long-term memory that underlies AI tools.

Businesses can use Pinecone to build AI-powered applications that can converse intelligently about proprietary data. Its customers include Shopify Inc., HubSpot Inc., Zapier Inc. and Gong. The company added 1,400 paying clients in the first quarter of 2023, according to Liberty, who was previously head of research at Amazon Web Services.

“Models need to be smart and vector databases contain the knowledge,” he said in an interview. “People pair deep learning networks with vector databases and you get a lot closer to general intelligence in the way that we are marching forward to do.”

Peter Levine, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, said the broad applicability of the infrastructure will be key to new data analysis across industries. “We see this particular type of technology enabling AI as a property of every new application,” he said in an interview.

Wing Venture Capital led the company's seed financing as an investment in the AI-led transformation of business that more effective data use could trigger.

“This is really the next supercycle in B2B technology,” founding partner Peter Wagner said in an interview.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Apr, 12:34 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the cheapest foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Free Games leak: Sifu, Rachet and Clank, Sekiro and more
minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets