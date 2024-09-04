 Android 15 now available for these users with limited access; General rollout coming soon | Tech News
Android 15 has launched but is available only to developers and beta testers for now. Check out what new features this update has brought for you and when it will be available for general users.

Sep 04 2024
Android 15 has launched, but currently, only developers and beta testers have access. (Unsplash)

Android 15 has been launched but is currently accessible only to a select group. At present, developers and participants in the Android 15 QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) beta program can access the update. Google has released the source code through the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), enabling developers to start working with the new version.

In the upcoming weeks, Android 15 will be available on supported Pixel devices such as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9. It will also roll out to select devices from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, and OnePlus over the following months. However, not all devices from these manufacturers will receive the update immediately.

Android 15 Features

The Android 15 update introduces enhancements to media and camera functionalities, with a focus on tablets and foldable devices, according to Android Developers' blog.

This version of Android is open-source, which allows developers to create a wide range of apps. The software integrates with tools like Android Studio and Jetpack Compose, supporting smooth app performance across different Android devices, including phones and tablets. The source code is also available for those interested in exploring its technical aspects.

Android 15 improves split-screen multitasking, enabling users to save and quickly access their preferred app combinations. It also enhances support for large screens, making app transitions on tablets and foldables more efficient.

Additionally, Android 15 upgrades support for HDR and SDR content on devices with mixed displays, preventing SDR content from appearing washed out next to HDR content. The update introduces advanced audio and camera features, such as Low Light Boost for improved image previews in low-light conditions and precise flash intensity control.

Privacy and Security Enhancements

The update continues to prioritise user privacy and security. A new feature, Private Space, allows users to set up a secure area on their devices for sensitive apps. Android 15 also supports passkey sign-ins and includes mechanisms to detect when an app is being recorded, enhancing data protection.

Android 15: Availability

While Android 15 is accessible via AOSP and the QPR beta program, general availability will begin with supported Pixel devices. Users eager to experience Android 15 early can join the QPR beta program, keeping in mind that beta versions might have stability issues.

04 Sep, 15:12 IST
