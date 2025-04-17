Android 16 Beta 4 update set to release soon: Upcoming features

Google is preparing to release Android 16 Beta 4 sometime today, 17 April. This update follows a period of activity since the release of Android 16 Beta 3 just over a month ago. During this time, Google has introduced smaller point releases, such as Beta 3.1 and Beta 3.2, and expanded the Android 16 Beta program to include devices from OnePlus and Xiaomi. However, Pixel phones are now at the forefront as the next significant build is about to arrive.

The Beta 4 update will first be available as an OTA and factory images for Pixel devices. While early adopters may choose to manually install the update, most users are advised to wait for the OTA notification, ensuring a smoother installation process. This build is expected to maintain platform stability, a milestone reached with the previous beta. As a result, no major changes are anticipated for this update, although Google could surprise users with some unexpected tweaks.

Android 16 Beta 4 Update: Focus on bug fixes and improvements

Beta testers should remain vigilant for any potential changes, even if significant new features are unlikely at this stage. Google may be holding back some of the more substantial updates for the stable release later in the year. Despite this, the fourth beta release will likely address ongoing issues and improve the overall performance of the system. Bug fixes are a primary focus, with Android 16 already considered stable enough for daily use. However, some persistent issues, such as crashes in the Settings menu and SIM card disconnections, remain unresolved. Beta participants can expect these bugs to be addressed in the upcoming release.

Stable release expected in June

Looking ahead, the stable version of Android 16 is scheduled for rollout in June, with the official release set for June 3. Pixel devices will be the first to receive the stable update, followed by other phones, such as Samsung's Galaxy S25 series. As the beta phase nears its end, attention shifts toward the full and final version, which will bring the latest Android features and improvements to a broader range of devices.