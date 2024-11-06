Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Android 16 release: New features, floating app windows likely to arrive in…

Android 16 release: New features, floating app windows likely to arrive in…

A recent leak reveals Android 16 will launch earlier than expected, with a release date set for June 2025, ahead of typical Android updates. Here’s everything you need to know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 06 2024, 12:58 IST
Icon
iOS 18.2 releasing soon: iPhone users to get these Apple Intelligence features in Notes app
Android 16 release
1/5 Apple has released iOS 18.2 beta and the final rollout is expected to take place in the first week of December. After iOS 18.1, this would be another crucial update for introducing Apple Intelligence to iPhone users. Several new AI tools have been spotted in the beta version, and more features will likely be added before it rolls out to the public.  (Apple)
Android 16 release
2/5 Reports suggest that iOS 18.2 may include several Apple Intelligence features such as Genmoji, visual intelligence, ChatGPT integration, Image Playground, and more. However, the iPhone Notes app is getting three major AI tools that will simplify several tasks. Know about these three new features before iOS 18.2 rolls out in December.  (AP)
Android 16 release
3/5 Image Wand:  This is one of Apple’s AI image generation tools where users can turn rough sketches into detailed illustrations. This feature will be more useful for iPad users since it will be rolling out with iPadOS 18.2.  In simple words, Image Wand will create any rough doodle into high-quality images, which can be used to create notes, diagrams, and more. This feature is very similar to Galaxy AI’s Sketch to Image. (Apple)
Android 16 release
4/5 AI compose and rewrite: Within the Notes app, iPhone users could command Apple to compose text from scratch. They just have to write a prompt explaining what they want to compose. In addition to composing features, users can also command AI to rewrite text with prompt instructions. Reportedly, the compose button will be placed at the bottom of Apple Notes. Note that these Apple Intelligence features will be powered by ChatGPT. (Apple )
Android 16 release
5/5 Image generation: Apart from Image Want, the Notes app will have another way to generate  Apple Intelligence images. With iOS 18.2, users will get a “Create image” tab where users can type a prompt and the tool will instantly provide users with the desired image. Users will be able to create as many images as they want until they get the right ones.  (Apple)
Android 16 release
icon View all Images
Android 16's release is coming earlier than expected, with a launch date set for June 2025. (REUTERS)

Android enthusiasts have reason to get excited as reports indicate the next big update for Google's mobile operating system will arrive much earlier than expected. While Android updates typically land in the latter half of the year, a recent leak suggests Android 16 could be available between April and June 2025. This marks a significant departure from the usual Q3 or Q4 release window.

Google had previously confirmed that Android 16, the successor to Android 15, would follow an accelerated timeline. However, a new report from Android Headlines has now provided a more specific launch date: June 3, 2025. This is the day when Android 16 will reportedly make its way to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), the platform where developers can access the core source code of the OS. Once available on AOSP, developers will be able to create custom versions of the OS tailored to different devices, paving the way for a broader rollout.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB
  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,999
Check details

Also read: BSNL Diwali offer ending tomorrow: Unlimited calls, 600GB data at just Rs…

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Pixel users, typically the first to receive new Android versions, can expect an over-the-air (OTA) update to coincide with the AOSP release. This means that, on June 3, owners of Google's flagship devices can start downloading the update and explore the new features Android 16 has to offer.

New Features to Look Forward To

In addition to the early release date, the Android 16 update is expected to introduce a range of features aimed at improving the user experience. One such feature is the “Rich Ongoing Notifications,” which is said to be similar to Apple's Dynamic Island. This feature will allow third-party developers to customise notifications with different text, background colours, and icons, making the status bar more interactive. However, for end users to see these features in action, developers will need to integrate them into their apps first.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with Exynos 2500 chip spotted on Geekbench- All details

Improved Multitasking with “Bubble Anything”

Another anticipated feature is the “bubble anything” function, which could enable users to run any app in a floating window on both smartphones and tablets. This would greatly enhance multitasking capabilities, making it easier to manage multiple apps at once without losing focus.

Also read: ASUS ROG Phone 9 series to debut with 185Hz display, snapdragon 8 elite chip: Here's what to expect

Google's shift to an earlier release is likely a response to the growing demand for faster software updates. The company has stated that the new schedule aligns better with the timing of device launches, which may help streamline the update process for a quicker rollout across all eligible devices.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 12:58 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

How to obtain the explosive rifle in Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaks reveal expansive open world with unseen locations, evolving cities, and hidden mysteries
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 6: 100% Bonus Top-Up event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 6: Grab free diamonds from 100% Bonus Top-Up event
Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA San Andreas

Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA San Andreas, and more leaving PS Plus soon: Here’s what you need to know
GTA 6 trailer 2

Is the next GTA 6 trailer just days away? Fans speculate on a November 6 drop

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets