Android 16 release: New features, floating app windows likely to arrive in…
A recent leak reveals Android 16 will launch earlier than expected, with a release date set for June 2025, ahead of typical Android updates. Here’s everything you need to know about.
Android enthusiasts have reason to get excited as reports indicate the next big update for Google's mobile operating system will arrive much earlier than expected. While Android updates typically land in the latter half of the year, a recent leak suggests Android 16 could be available between April and June 2025. This marks a significant departure from the usual Q3 or Q4 release window.
Google had previously confirmed that Android 16, the successor to Android 15, would follow an accelerated timeline. However, a new report from Android Headlines has now provided a more specific launch date: June 3, 2025. This is the day when Android 16 will reportedly make its way to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), the platform where developers can access the core source code of the OS. Once available on AOSP, developers will be able to create custom versions of the OS tailored to different devices, paving the way for a broader rollout.
Pixel users, typically the first to receive new Android versions, can expect an over-the-air (OTA) update to coincide with the AOSP release. This means that, on June 3, owners of Google's flagship devices can start downloading the update and explore the new features Android 16 has to offer.
New Features to Look Forward To
In addition to the early release date, the Android 16 update is expected to introduce a range of features aimed at improving the user experience. One such feature is the “Rich Ongoing Notifications,” which is said to be similar to Apple's Dynamic Island. This feature will allow third-party developers to customise notifications with different text, background colours, and icons, making the status bar more interactive. However, for end users to see these features in action, developers will need to integrate them into their apps first.
Improved Multitasking with “Bubble Anything”
Another anticipated feature is the “bubble anything” function, which could enable users to run any app in a floating window on both smartphones and tablets. This would greatly enhance multitasking capabilities, making it easier to manage multiple apps at once without losing focus.
Google's shift to an earlier release is likely a response to the growing demand for faster software updates. The company has stated that the new schedule aligns better with the timing of device launches, which may help streamline the update process for a quicker rollout across all eligible devices.
