Android Auto unlocks gaming on your car’s display: Here’s what you need to know

For the first time, Android Auto is bringing gaming to your car's display, but there's a catch. Google confirmed last month that users could soon play select Android games while driving, a feature that has sparked curiosity. However, the details surrounding its release and requirements have raised some questions.

When Google introduced the idea of playing Android games through Android Auto in March, the company didn't provide details on when the feature would roll out or what requirements users would need to meet. Recently, we saw some games appearing on Android Auto displays with the Android Auto 14.1 beta update. However, this update isn't the key to unlocking the gaming feature, as many initially thought. Google later clarified to 9to5Google that you don't need the latest beta version of Android Auto to play games. In fact, games work perfectly fine on Android Auto 14.0, which is a stable release.

Android 15 Is the Key Requirement

The real requirement is tied to the version of Android on your phone. To enjoy gaming through Android Auto, your device must run on Android 15 or higher. No need for any beta versions of Android Auto, as the functionality is now rolling out for users with Android 15 Plus devices. This means the feature should be available soon for a wider audience.

Games Only Work When the Car is Parked

As outlined in a footnote on Google's official site, playing games on Android Auto requires a compatible mobile device with Android 15 or newer. Your vehicle's touch screen must support Android Auto, and you must be parked to play games. While the games will appear in the app drawer while the vehicle is moving, they will be blacked out and inaccessible unless the car is in the park.

For those eager to try it out, the feature works with specific games and requires the right version of both Android and Android Auto. The experience offers a new form of entertainment while your car is stationary, though it's important to remember that not all Android games will be available. As the feature expands, more games may be added to the list.