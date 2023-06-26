Home Tech News Android surpasses iOS, but not on taking screenshots and scanning QR codes

Android surpasses iOS, but not on taking screenshots and scanning QR codes

A new study reveals that Android users encounter fewer problems when using their phones compared to iOS users. Read on to know more about it.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 17:26 IST
Users find android operating systems easier to use than iOS. (Pexels)

A new study reveals that Android users encounter fewer problems while using their phones compared to iOS users. This suggests that Android may be a more user-friendly operating system. The study was conducted by Green Smartphones, a company that compares smartphones, and it looked at 12 common tasks performed on both Android and iOS, such as recording the screen, sharing location, and taking screenshots.

The results show that Android performed better than iOS in ten out of the twelve tasks examined. Android users needed less help and instructions for these tasks. However, iOS was found to be more user-friendly than Android when it came to taking screenshots and scanning QR codes.

The study also compared the number of searches made by Android and iOS users for help with basic and intermediate tasks. It found that Android users made approximately 226,000 searches per month, while iOS users made around 358,000 searches per month. This means there was a significant 58.41% difference in search volume, even though there are now more iPhone users than Android users in the US. It could also signal that iOS users like to go really in-depth and find out more about their phones.

The findings of this study offer valuable insights for individuals in choosing their preferred operating system.

As technology continues to evolve, understanding the usability and user-friendliness of different operating systems becomes increasingly important. This study contributes to the ongoing discussion and provides useful information for smartphone users to make informed decisions based on their preferences and needs.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 17:19 IST
