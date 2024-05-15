 Android to support scam call detection via Gemini Nano- Know how it will protect smartphone users | Tech News
Android to support scam call detection via Gemini Nano- Know how it will protect smartphone users

Google introduces Gemini Nano-powered scam call detection feature for Android devices. Know what’s it about and how it will work.

May 15 2024
On day 1 of Google I/O 2024, the company announced Gemini for Android to run on-device AI features. As part of the announcement, the company highlighted Gemini Nano will power the Pixel devices with Multimodality to support advanced AI features like scam call detection. The Gemini Nano model will monitor the user's Android device for potential scam calls and it will immediately provide real-time, on-device scam call alerts. Know more about how the scam call detection feature for Android will work.

Scam call detection on Android

Google showcased a more proactive approach to protect its users from scammers and malicious actors who try to fool individuals via manipulative calls. The company has revealed a Scam call detection feature for Android which is powered by Google's streamlined version of the AI model, Gemini Nano. The model has the ability to run on-device locally and offline, making tasks easier for the users.

The feature with Gemini Nano will carefully analyse fraudulent language and conversation patterns. Once, it detects something fishy or manipulative, it will send real-time alerts to the user during the call. Google also showcased video demonstrations of how the safety feature will work, where a caller impersonated as a bank representative and asked for sensitive user information such as passwords, and PINs, or urged users for immediate fund transfers. However, note that the conversation you have on the device will be carefully monitored, but to maintain privacy, Google assured that all the details and conversions will be encrypted or remain private.

As of now, Google has not revealed the availability of Scam call detection on Android. However, it highlighted that more information will be shared regarding the feature later this year. Furthermore, Gemini Nano is currently working on devices such as Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 series, therefore, Google may plan to expand the number of Android devices for on-device AI features. This move showcases Google's proactive approach to protecting its user base with privacy and security features powered by new technologies such as AI.

