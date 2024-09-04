Android users get these 5 new features for music, accessibility and more - All details

Google has introduced five new features for Android devices designed to improve user experience across smartphones, tablets, and Wear OS watches. These updates address various needs, from accessibility and music discovery to emergency alerts and offline navigation. Here's an overview of each new feature and how they work.

Enhanced TalkBack for Accessibility

Google has upgraded its TalkBack feature, designed for users with low vision or blindness. The tool now uses Google's advanced AI, Gemini, to offer detailed descriptions of images on the screen. This means TalkBack can provide more specific information about visual content, such as describing a person's attire or actions in a photo. This enhancement aims to make digital content more accessible and informative for users with visual impairments.

Circle to Search for Music Identification

Google's new Circle to Search feature allows users to identify songs without switching apps. By long-pressing the Home button or navigation bar on an Android device, users can activate this feature and find out what song is playing nearby. It provides the song title, artist, and a link to a YouTube video of the track, simplifying the process of discovering new music.

Read-Aloud Feature for Chrome

Google has added a read-aloud feature to Chrome, enabling users to listen to web pages instead of reading them. This function supports customization of voice, speed, and language, catering to individual preferences. It is useful for multitasking or for users who prefer auditory content over reading.

Earthquake Alerts System Expansion

Google's Earthquake Alerts System now covers all U.S. states and six territories. The system uses data from Android devices to detect earthquakes in real time and sends alerts a few seconds before the shaking starts. This advance notice allows users to take protective actions and provides safety tips post-earthquake.

Offline Google Maps for Wear OS

Google Maps is now available offline on WearOS watches. Users can access downloaded maps directly from their smartwatch without needing their phone or an internet connection. New shortcuts include voice search for destinations and quick location checking from the watch face, enhancing navigation convenience while exploring new areas.

Availability

These features are being rolled out to Android users gradually. Availability may vary based on the device and location. While some features, like TalkBack's new image descriptions and the Earthquake Alerts System, are region-specific, others such as Circle to Search and the read-aloud feature in Chrome should be accessible on most Android devices.