Android users may soon get a new AI button on lock screen - Details

Google Gemini AI has been expanding with new features, integration, capabilities, and other advancements. The tech giant making the AI assistant more accessible and advanced for Android smartphones. Now, with Android 15, Google is expected to include a new Gemini Button to the Android lock screen, to seamlessly access its functionalities. Currently, Android provides several other ways to trigger Gemini, now Google is bringing it right to the lock screen, enabling users to get quick access.

Also read: Google For India 2024: Google Gemini Live, AI Overviews rolling out in Indian languages

About Gemini Button on Android lock screen

According to the Android Authority report, a new Gemini Button was spotted on the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 update, however, the button is not accessible to testers yet. It is expected that the new button will allow Android users to access the Gemini virtual assistant. As shared in the screenshot, the Gemini Button sits right below the Android's fingerprint scanner on the lock screen. It retains the Gemini icon with a single sparkle that sits inside a pill-shaped button.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Google Gemini-powered Smart Replies coming to Gmail- All details

As of now, the Gemini AI assistant is accessed by long pressing the power button, via the home button, swiping up from the corner or opening the app. Additionally, Google also provides hand-free access by activating Gemini by simply saying “Hey Google” or “OK Google.” Now with the upcoming button, users will get additional access to the AI chatbot with this new button.

However, the report highlights that it's highly unlikely that the button will come with Android 15 considering the timeline of the beta version. Therefore, this new Android lock screen button to trigger Gemini AI assistant could be an Android 16 feature. While we are still waiting for Android 15, leaks about Android 16 have already started to circulate. Although it is not expected until the end of 2025.

Also read: Indian government issues ‘high risk' warning for Microsoft users: Check details

Android 16 leaked updates

According to reports, the Android 16 is already in the works with speculations for a major design overhaul. The design changes are expected to be reflected in the Advanced Protection mode, notification, and Quick Setting tab. Additionally, there is also speculation about new AI features and the new Gemini Button.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!