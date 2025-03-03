Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Anora OTT release: Know when and where to watch the Oscar-winning film online in India

Anora OTT release: Know when and where to watch the Oscar-winning film online in India

Anora OTT release: After winning five Oscars, Sean Baker’s gripping drama about a sex worker’s unexpected journey will premiere on JioHotstar. Here's when and where to watch it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 03 2025, 14:22 IST
Anora OTT release: Sean Baker's Oscar-winning film is set to arrive on JioHotstar in India soon. (YouTube)

Sean Baker's Anora, a comedy-drama about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, has captivated audiences worldwide. The film won five Oscars at the 97th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Film Editing, Original Screenplay, and Best Director for Baker. This success follows a six-nomination sweep, drawing significant attention to its compelling narrative. With a production budget of $6 million, Anora has earned over $40 million globally, making it one of Baker's most successful films.

Anora OTT release: When and Where to Watch in India?

The film will be released on March 17, 2025, on JioHotstar. Viewers can watch it in both English and Hindi. The film's plot centers on ambition, resilience, and the complex world of a sex worker.

Oscar Wins and Recognitions

Mikey Madison won Best Actress at the Oscars for her portrayal of Anora, defeating nominees like Demi Moore. Other key awards for the film include Best Picture, Film Editing, Original Screenplay, and Best Director for Sean Baker.

Anora also made history at the Cannes Film Festival, winning the Palme d'Or. Baker became the first American director since Terrence Malick in 2011 to win the prestigious award.

Anora OTT release: Plot, cast- crew and more

Anora follows a 23-year-old sex worker, Anora, who lives in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn. Her life changes when she meets Ivan "Vanya" Zakharov, the son of a Russian oligarch. Hired for $15,000 to spend a week with him, Anora's journey takes a dramatic turn as Vanya falls in love with her and plans to marry her.

The film stars Mikey Madison as Anora, Yura Borisov as Igo, and Aleksei Serebryakov as Nikolai Zakharov. Directed and written by Sean Baker, Anora was produced by Alex Coco, Sean Baker, and Samantha Quan under FilmNation Entertainment and Cre Film.

First Published Date: 03 Mar, 14:22 IST
