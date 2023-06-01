Another moon found orbiting Earth

Astronomers recently discovered Asteroid 2023 FW13. This asteroid has amazed asteroid watchers because of its riveting properties. It is only about the size of a 5-storey building and it is not gravitationally bound to earth in any manner. However, it has been dubbed as being the second moon of Earth! Apart from second moon, the asteroid is also called Quasi moon or fake moon. This is because of its bizarre movements around the Earth.

Notably, Earth has had many quasi-moons, but they failed to be so designated in the past. However, Asteroid 2023 FW13 seems to be special. Research proves that this asteroid has been revolving around earth since 100BC and is expected to remain the same to at least by 3700, The Weather Channel reports. It is found to be the most stable quasi- satellite till date.

Because of its proximity to the Earth, 2023 FW13 appears to revolve around the Earth, however, it is actually orbiting the Sun. Astronomers have discovered that the asteroid's weird oblong orbit makes its path loop widely around Earth in a chance 1:1 resonance. Alan Harris of Space Science Institute has indicated that there are about three more objects that are currently pursuing Earth in a similar manner. However, they haven't been found yet.

Discovery of Asteroid FW13 can open up ample opportunities for space exploration missions in future. It would take only a few months for 2023 FW13 to reach the low gravity which can make it an ideal place for space missions.