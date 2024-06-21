Anthropic launches new powerful AI model- Claude 3.5 Sonnet: What is it and how it works

Amazon-backed AI startup Anthropic announced a new AI model for its large language model (LLM) family which is named as Claude 3.5 Sonnet. The new model is reportedly more powerful and complex than the Claude 3 Opus. Anthropic also claims that the Claude 3.5 Sonnet is faster and more cost-effective than its other AI models. Therefore, with Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Anthropic joins the AI race with OpenAI, Google, and other leading companies that are bringing powerful LLMs to the market. Know more about Claude 3.5 Sonnet.

Also Read

Claude 3.5 Sonnet

Claude 3.5 Sonnet is the new and powerful LLM announced by Anthropic. Anthropic offers different groups of LLM naming Haiku sitting at the bottom, Sonnet in the middle, and Opus being the most powerful AI model offered by the company. However, with Claude 3.5 Sonnet, the company claims that it has surpassed the performance benchmark of its Opus LLM family, making it the most capable of conducting complex tasks.

Also Read

As of now, the Claude 3.5 Sonnet is free to use via Claude.ai, Claude iOS appAnthropic API, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Cloud's Vertex AI. However, the premium users will be able to enjoy its higher rate of performance. Anthropic said, “The model costs $3 per million input tokens and $15 per million output tokens, with a 200K token context window.”

The AI model has the ability to understand graduate-level reasoning (GPQA), undergraduate-level knowledge (MMLU), and coding proficiency (HumanEval). Notably, the company also claims the Claude 3.5 Sonnet showcases “ improvement in grasping nuance, humour, and complex instructions.” Reportedly, the Claude 3.5 Sonnet has the ability to analyse charts and graphs, transcribe text from images, understand graphics, and much more.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read

Apart from Claude 3.5 Sonnet, the company also announced “Artifacts” a new feature for the Claude.ai website that can generate code snippets, text documents, or website designs that appear in a new window parallel to the prompt, giving users the ease to make edits and create their personalised workflow. The company also revealed that it is working on launching two new AI models this year, the Claude 3.5 Haiku and Claude 3.5 Opus.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!