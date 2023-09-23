Icon
Apollo group asteroid approaching Earth! Is it hazardous? Know what NASA says

According to the recent data provided by NASA, an asteroid designated as 2023 SQ1 is speeding towards Earth.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 23 2023, 21:30 IST
NASA: A 1,200 feet, potentially hazardous asteroid is approaching the Earth today
Hindustan Time Tech
The Earth has been riding its luck lately, when it comes to asteroids. Our planet narrowly escaped two asteroids last weekend, but now an even bigger asteroid is speeding towards us. Asteroid 2022 OE02 is a 1,200-feet wide asteroid which is moving at a mind-numbing speed of 72,000 miles per hour. NASA has classified it as a potentially hazardous asteroid. Know if there is a risk of asteroid strike.
asteroid 2023 SQ1
As NASA states, this asteroid belongs to the Apollo family and these are considered to be potentially hazardous asteroids.
As NASA states, this asteroid belongs to the Apollo family and these are considered to be potentially hazardous asteroids.

Have you ever thought what would happen if Earth got hit by an asteroid? Even the thought of it is scary. While that has not happened for quite some time now, the threat is constantly present. It is also something that is inevitable and that is why space agencies like NASA keep a constant watch on all asteroids approaching Earth. While it is not in the hands of humankind to stop an approaching asteroid, NASA has successfully tested a mission where it was able to divert an asteroid from its path. This was the DART mission.

Recently, NASA shared that its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is expected to deliver a capsule containing Bennu asteroid samples on 24 September. This sample can be very useful to learn about the origin of our solar system as well as the Bennu asteroid which is expected to pay a very close visit to Earth in the future.

That apart, numerous asteroids keep visiting our planet and now, NASA has tracked one more asteroid called 2023 SQ1 that is approaching Earth fast and it will get very close tomorrow. Let's take a look at what this asteroid holds for Earth this time:

Asteroid 2023 SQ1

According to the recent data provided by NASA, an asteroid designated as 2023 SQ1 is speeding towards Earth. This house-sized asteroid has a width of 58 feet. It is expected to pay a close visit to Earth on September 24. Its closest approach towards Earth is estimated to be 2.09 million kilometers. It was first observed by NASA on September 12 and was last seen on September 19. It is moving towards Earth at a speed of 73868 kilometers per hour.

Is it hazardous?

As NASA states, this asteroid belongs to the Apollo family. These are considered to be potentially hazardous asteroids. Since Asteroid 2023 SQ1 is small in size, it may not be a hazardous object for our planet. According to NASA, only asteroids that are larger than 492 feet are considered to be potentially hazardous. However, even small asteroids can cause huge damage, just like the Chelyabinsk meteor did. It was just 59 feet wide and it injured 1200 people as it exploded over the southern Urals region of Russia in 2013.

First Published Date: 23 Sep, 21:30 IST

