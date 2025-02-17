Apple aims to bring AI features and spatial content app to Vision Pro

Apple is planning to add Apple Intelligence to its Vision Pro headset, along with an updated mode for guest users and a spatial content app as early as April, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

The company plans to roll out the features as part of a software upgrade and they could be available in beta version for developers as soon as this week, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Apple has been rushing to incorporate artificial intelligence into its devices to get ahead of rivals. Reuters had earlier reported that the iPhone maker is in talks with Tencent and TikTok owner ByteDance about integrating their artificial intelligence models into iPhones sold in China.

Apple's Vision Pro starts at $3,499 in the United States. Apple Intelligence on the Vision Pro would include features like the Writing Tools interface, Genmojis and the Image Playground app, Bloomberg said.

The move could be an effort at reviving the sales for the device which had been waning after initial enthusiasm following its launch in February last year, due to the headset's hefty price tag and competition from cheaper options including Meta Platforms' Quest.