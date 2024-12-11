Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Apple announces 2024 App Store Award winners: Check out winning apps and games, insights from creators

Apple announces 2024 App Store Award winners: Check out winning apps and games, insights from creators

Apple has announced the winners of the 2024 App Store Awards, recognising 17 apps and games across various categories.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 11 2024, 19:30 IST
apple2024 App Store Award winners
Apple, in 2024, recognised a total of 17 apps and games for their contributions. (Apple)

Apple has officially announced the winners of the 2024 Apple App Store Awards. This year, a total of 17 apps and games were recognised for their contributions, enhancing user experiences across Apple devices. The winners were selected from a pool of 45 finalists, showcasing a diverse range of offerings. There are a diverse set of apps and games that won, including apps that track the sun's position on the Apple Watch to choice-driven games for the iPad and iPhone, and even pro-grade apps that have helped creatives. Read on for the details. 

Here are the 2024 Apple App Store Awards Winners

Apps

  • iPhone App of the Year: Kino, from Lux Optics Inc.
  • iPad App of the Year: Moises, from Moises Systems Inc.
  • Mac App of the Year: Adobe Lightroom, from Adobe Inc.
  • Apple Vision Pro App of the Year: What If…? An Immersive Story, from Disney
  • Apple Watch App of the Year: Lumy, from Raja V.
  • Apple TV App of the Year: F1 TV, from Formula One Digital Media Limited

Kino is a camera app for the iPhone that emulates film, removing the friction from making digital footage more film-like. Moises helps artists develop their craft using the power of AI. Lightroom has been the go-to app for photo editing and excels on Mac. Lumy tracks the sun's patterns, making it ideal for photographers and outdoor enthusiasts.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
13% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹51,999Original price:₹59,900
Buy now

Also Read: Google Year In Search 2024: Here's what India Googled the most in 2024

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Games

  • iPhone Game of the Year: AFK Journey, from Farlight Games
  • iPad Game of the Year: Squad Busters, from Supercell
  • Mac Game of the Year: Thank Goodness You're Here!, from Panic, Inc.
  • Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year: THRASHER: Arcade Odyssey, from Puddle, LLC
  • Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Balatro+, from Playstack Ltd.

Apple also selected six Cultural Impact Winners, which this year celebrated accessibility, intellectual curiosity, and fostering connections between family and friends. The Cultural Impact Winners are:

  • The Wreck from The Pixel Hunt
  • Oko from AYES BV
  • EF Hello from Signum International AG
  • DailyArt from Zuzanna Stanska
  • NYT Games from The New York Times Company
  • Do You Really Want to Know? 2 from Gamtropy Co., Ltd.

Also Read: iOS 18.2 release this week: iPhone users to get new and powerful AI tools on…

What the Developers Shared with Us

At HT Tech, we engaged with some of the developers to understand their journey and the core of their creations. Here are some edited transcripts:

One of the Cultural Impact Award winners, The Pixel Hunt, developer of The Wreck told us how having a game like The Wreck is quite accessible on a mobile device like the iPad or iPhone. “The Wreck is very accessible. The controls are not complicated, and nothing in the game requires advanced skills. It's really about interacting with the story, which makes it easy to play and perfectly suited for a touchscreen,” Florent Maurin said.

He added, “The most important aspect of being on mobile is the audience. What we love about being on iOS, for instance, is that we can reach an audience that isn't defined as “gamers”. Many of them might have never played a video game in their lives, but they all have an iPhone in their pocket. If they're curious, they can try the game and realise that there are games out there for them—games that tell very interesting stories. That accessibility and inclusiveness are some of the greatest things about being on mobile.”

Supercell, whose Squad Busters won the iPad Game of the Year award, told us that audiences should be open to surprises, as the developer is open to bringing IPs other than Supercell's own into the game in the future, as it already has with Transformers. “We might look at sports, pop stars, and other areas—anywhere where there are distinctive characters and fandoms that we can potentially bring into the game. Kind of anything, you know, that could be 'squadified,' as we call it in our team.”

Celebrating the winners, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, said: “We are thrilled to honor this impressive group of developers who are harnessing the power of Apple devices and technology to deliver experiences that enrich the lives of users and have a profound impact on their communities,” He added, “The remarkable achievements of this year's winners demonstrate the incredible ingenuity that can be unlocked through apps.”

Also Read: Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week: Mismatched Season 3, Despatch, Bougainvillea, and more

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 19:30 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong update brings Boss Rush mode, new equipment, and journeyer’s chart for players
YouTube Games

YouTube now lets you enjoy games with friends in real-time, know how
PlayStation

PlayStation turns 30: How to claim free game gift and more
GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage

GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage now live with new heists, features, and underground operations to Los Santos
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 11: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 Faded Wheel event rolled out

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 11: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 Faded Wheel event rolled out

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets