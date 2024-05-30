 Apple announces shortlisted finalist for 2024 design awards ahead of WWDC | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple announces shortlisted finalist for 2024 design awards ahead of WWDC

Apple announces shortlisted finalist for 2024 design awards ahead of WWDC

Apple has announced the finalists for its 2024 Design Awards, with winners to be revealed at WWDC on June 10. Categories include Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Spatial Computing.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 30 2024, 09:39 IST
Design Awards shortlist
Apple's annual Design Awards shortlist showcases standout apps and games across various categories, with winners to be named at WWDC 2024. (unsplash)

Apple has revealed the shortlist for its prestigious Design Awards 2024, set to be announced at WWDC on June 10. The awards honor standout apps and games across seven categories: Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Spatial Computing.

Delight and Fun

In the Delight and Fun category, notable apps include Dudel Draw, a drawing app; Bears Gratitude, a journaling app; and Rooms, which lets users explore 3D spaces. The games vying for the award are the chaotic racer What The Car?, the slower-paced NYT Games, and the adventure game Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,900₹184,900
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹127,990₹134,900
Buy now
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 512GB
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹110,200₹119,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,999₹79,900
Buy now

Inclusivity and Innovation

The Inclusivity category highlights apps designed to assist and include diverse user groups. Oko helps pedestrians, Complete Anatomy 2024 offers detailed anatomical insights, and Tiimo serves as a calendar app for neurodivergent individuals. In games, the meditative Unpacking, the puzzler Quadline, and the colorful Crayola Adventures are featured.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Innovation contenders include Copilot for financial management, SmartGym for fitness tracking, and Procreate Dreams for digital art. The games in this category are Call of Duty: Warzone, the graphic novel-like Lost in Play, and the board game adaptation Wavelength.

Interaction and Social Impact

In the Interaction category, Procreate Dreams makes another appearance, joined by Arc Search, an alternative search engine, and Crouton, a recipe management app. Games here include the eerie Little Nightmares, the rhythm game Rytmos, and the matching game Finity.

For Social Impact, apps aimed at improving well-being are in focus. These include How We Feel, Ahead: Emotions Coach, and Gentler Streak Fitness Tracker. The games are the visual novel The Wreck, the city simulation Cityscapes: Sim Builder, and the bedtime experience The Bear.

Visuals and Graphics, Spatial Computing

The Visuals and Graphics category features Sunlitt, a sun tracking app; Meditate, for tracking meditation; and Rooms. The shortlisted games are Death Stranding Director's Cut, the immersive Lies of P, and the turn-based Honkai: Star Rail.

Finally, in Spatial Computing, apps like Sky Guide for stargazing, NBA for basketball, and Djay for music making are highlighted. The games include Synth Riders, the puzzler Blackbox, and Loóna.

The winners will be announced at WWDC 2024 on June 10.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 May, 09:39 IST
Tags:
Trending:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be available with Xbox game pass at launch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be available with Xbox game pass at launch
GTA Online: God mode glitches patched by Rockstar Games to correct the playing field

GTA Online: God mode glitches patched by Rockstar Games to correct the playing field
GTA 6 fans anticipate artists and songs for Vice City

GTA 6 fans anticipate artists and songs for Vice City: Rockstar Games playlist buzz builds excitementUntitled Story
GTA 6 fan made collector's edition concept sparks excitement and speculation across social media

GTA 6 fan made collector's edition concept sparks excitement and speculation across social media
GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here’s everything you need to know about

GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here’s everything you need to know about

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets