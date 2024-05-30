Apple announces shortlisted finalist for 2024 design awards ahead of WWDC

Apple has revealed the shortlist for its prestigious Design Awards 2024, set to be announced at WWDC on June 10. The awards honor standout apps and games across seven categories: Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Spatial Computing.

Delight and Fun

In the Delight and Fun category, notable apps include Dudel Draw, a drawing app; Bears Gratitude, a journaling app; and Rooms, which lets users explore 3D spaces. The games vying for the award are the chaotic racer What The Car?, the slower-paced NYT Games, and the adventure game Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Inclusivity and Innovation

The Inclusivity category highlights apps designed to assist and include diverse user groups. Oko helps pedestrians, Complete Anatomy 2024 offers detailed anatomical insights, and Tiimo serves as a calendar app for neurodivergent individuals. In games, the meditative Unpacking, the puzzler Quadline, and the colorful Crayola Adventures are featured.

Innovation contenders include Copilot for financial management, SmartGym for fitness tracking, and Procreate Dreams for digital art. The games in this category are Call of Duty: Warzone, the graphic novel-like Lost in Play, and the board game adaptation Wavelength.

Interaction and Social Impact

In the Interaction category, Procreate Dreams makes another appearance, joined by Arc Search, an alternative search engine, and Crouton, a recipe management app. Games here include the eerie Little Nightmares, the rhythm game Rytmos, and the matching game Finity.

For Social Impact, apps aimed at improving well-being are in focus. These include How We Feel, Ahead: Emotions Coach, and Gentler Streak Fitness Tracker. The games are the visual novel The Wreck, the city simulation Cityscapes: Sim Builder, and the bedtime experience The Bear.

Visuals and Graphics, Spatial Computing

The Visuals and Graphics category features Sunlitt, a sun tracking app; Meditate, for tracking meditation; and Rooms. The shortlisted games are Death Stranding Director's Cut, the immersive Lies of P, and the turn-based Honkai: Star Rail.

Finally, in Spatial Computing, apps like Sky Guide for stargazing, NBA for basketball, and Djay for music making are highlighted. The games include Synth Riders, the puzzler Blackbox, and Loóna.

The winners will be announced at WWDC 2024 on June 10.

