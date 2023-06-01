Apple AR/VR headset in 3D renders! Take a sneak peek ahead of WWDC

It may not have generated the kind of publicity that now surrounds all things artificial intelligence (AI), but the Apple headset, which is set to launch in just days at the WWDC, is still managing to create some space for itself. While that is nowhere near comparable to what Apple Watch created a decade ago when it was launched, the AR/VR headset is expected to make some difference in the Apple ecosystem.

However, for that to happen, it would have to beat the product, which is not very popular, launched by Meta Platforms hands down called Meta Quest.

Now, ahead of WWDC 2023, here is an opportunity to take a sneak peek at the Apple AR/VR headset as its 3D renders have just been put online. But remember, it is a concept and not anything based on reality.

Before that, know that the headset is definitely going to be launched during the event and that it will not come cheap. The rumoured price is $3000.

9to5Mac's Ian Zelbo has taken what all has been rumoured about it and outlined it all in 3D renders. He says he is expecting an aluminium frame along with a curved glass. What that adds up to is a design that looks like ski goggles, very fancy ones at that. Zelbo says that the straps look remarkably similar to the Apple Watch.

Borrowing from various leaks, the report says that talk of 2 physical buttons appeals to him and these have been added to the renders. Their purpose is to switch between AR and VR views while the second one will likely be for flitting between various software features.

If it is a headset, then it must have cameras too - everywhere. And that too looking inward at the user and outside too. These will likely be hidden behind the glass panel. Whether or not it will show the user's face is still unclear. The inward looking may well be to monitor the user's eye movements.

Now for some old tech. The goggles will not pack any battery inside it and instead, the user will have to "wear a battery pack," says the 9to5Mac report.

The business end of the Apple headset, its display, has been covered by analyst Ross Young who said they would likely be Micro OLED, 1.4 inch, with 5k brightness.

Can't wait to see it launched. Just be patient for another few days.