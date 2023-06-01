Home Tech News Apple AR/VR headset in 3D renders! Take a sneak peek ahead of WWDC

Apple AR/VR headset in 3D renders! Take a sneak peek ahead of WWDC

The Apple AR/VR headset is the first new product line from Apple after nearly a decade. Take a sneak peek at the 3D renders here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 01 2023, 20:11 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
1/5 iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.  (HT Tech)
VR
3/5 Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more. (Representative) (AFP)
image caption
4/5 watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more. (HT Tech)
WWDC
5/5 Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.  (Unsplash)
Apple
View all Images
Apple is likely to launch its AR/VR headset in just a few days at the WWDC. (Ian Zelbo/9to5Mac)

It may not have generated the kind of publicity that now surrounds all things artificial intelligence (AI), but the Apple headset, which is set to launch in just days at the WWDC, is still managing to create some space for itself. While that is nowhere near comparable to what Apple Watch created a decade ago when it was launched, the AR/VR headset is expected to make some difference in the Apple ecosystem.

However, for that to happen, it would have to beat the product, which is not very popular, launched by Meta Platforms hands down called Meta Quest.

Now, ahead of WWDC 2023, here is an opportunity to take a sneak peek at the Apple AR/VR headset as its 3D renders have just been put online. But remember, it is a concept and not anything based on reality.

Before that, know that the headset is definitely going to be launched during the event and that it will not come cheap. The rumoured price is $3000.

9to5Mac's Ian Zelbo has taken what all has been rumoured about it and outlined it all in 3D renders. He says he is expecting an aluminium frame along with a curved glass. What that adds up to is a design that looks like ski goggles, very fancy ones at that. Zelbo says that the straps look remarkably similar to the Apple Watch.

Borrowing from various leaks, the report says that talk of 2 physical buttons appeals to him and these have been added to the renders. Their purpose is to switch between AR and VR views while the second one will likely be for flitting between various software features.

If it is a headset, then it must have cameras too - everywhere. And that too looking inward at the user and outside too. These will likely be hidden behind the glass panel. Whether or not it will show the user's face is still unclear. The inward looking may well be to monitor the user's eye movements.

Now for some old tech. The goggles will not pack any battery inside it and instead, the user will have to "wear a battery pack," says the 9to5Mac report.

The business end of the Apple headset, its display, has been covered by analyst Ross Young who said they would likely be Micro OLED, 1.4 inch, with 5k brightness.

Can't wait to see it launched. Just be patient for another few days.

First Published Date: 01 Jun, 20:11 IST
