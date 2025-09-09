It's that time of the year again! Apple's September 2025 event, named ‘Awe Dropping,' is being streamed live from Apple Park tonight. Anyone interested can watch the event through Apple's official website, using the Apple TV app across Apple devices, or via Apple's YouTube channel. Just like every year, the livestream is open to all viewers and will also be available for replay after the event is over.

What's being released this time

The main announcements are set to revolve around Apple's new iPhone 17 series. Four models are widely expected: the standard iPhone 17, a slimmer iPhone 17 Air, and the higher-end iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. All models will feature the new A19 processor and will launch with iOS 19. The Air model is tipped to be Apple's thinnest phone yet and is positioned to replace last year's Plus.

On the wearable front, updates are due for the Apple Watch range. Reports suggest that a lot is coming, including the introduction of Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and a refreshed Watch SE. These are expected to have faster processors and may include updated health and fitness tracking features. Apple is also expected to announce the next generation of AirPods Pro. These mean improvements to sound quality and battery performance along with enhanced noise cancellation. In addition to hardware, Apple is likely to demo new features for iOS, watchOS, and other connected services.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

When to watch the event

The event begins on September 9 at 10:30 PM IST. The presentation will run for about an hour and all key announcements will be made during the livestream. For anyone unable to attend or wanting to review the details later, the full replay will be made available soon after the broadcast ends.

Where to watch the Apple ‘Awe Dropping' event

Apple's September launch event is being streamed live from Apple Park. You can watch the entire keynote on Apple's official website, through the Apple TV app on any Apple device, or directly on Apple's YouTube channel. No special sign-in is required, as always. If you miss the live stream, don't fret because a full replay will be available on these platforms soon after the event concludes. The Apple ‘Awe Dropping' event will start at 10:30 PM IST tonight, September 9. Don't forget that the main announcements are scheduled for the first hour of the livestream, so don't miss out on the new iPhone 17 series today.