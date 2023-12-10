Icon
Home Tech News Apple bans third-party apps that enabled Android phones to use iMessage to contact iPhones

Apple bans third-party apps that enabled Android phones to use iMessage to contact iPhones

Apple Inc. on Saturday said it shut down third-party applications that enabled Android devices to use the iMessage service to communicate with iPhone users.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Dec 10 2023, 12:12 IST
Icon
New (Product) Red Apple Watch Series 9 launched as Apple joins fight against HIV/AIDS
Apple
1/5 In a bold move for a charitable cause, Apple has launched the latest addition to its smartwatch lineup - the (Product) Red Apple Watch Series 9. This new variant not only adds a splash of colour to Apple's collection but also stands as a symbol of support in the global fight against HIV/AIDS. Apple has rolled out the smartwatch after the sale season is over and the Christmas season of giving is rolling round. (Amazon.com)
image caption
2/5 Design and Features: The Apple Watch Series 9 (Product) Red boasts a stunning red aluminium case paired with a matching Sport Band, creating a visually striking ensemble. Exclusive red watch faces, such as the Solar Analog customised for World AIDS Day, enhance the overall vibrancy of the smartwatch.  (Amazon.com)
image caption
3/5 Performance: Under the hood, the Apple Watch Series 9 maintains the high-performance standards of its predecessors. Powered by the new S9 chip and quad-core neural engine, users can expect faster processing and improved overall performance. Noteworthy improvements include an 18-hour battery life, 25 percent enhanced dictation accuracy, and a 30 percent boost in speed compared to the previous Series 8.* (Amazon.com)
image caption
4/5 Display and Functionality: The Apple Watch Series 9 Series 9 boasts a maximum brightness of up to 2000 nits, doubling that of its predecessor. A notable addition is the new double-tap gesture, allowing wearers to control watch functions without touching the screen. These advancements contribute to a more intuitive and responsive user experience. (Amazon.com)
image caption
5/5 Availability and Charitable Contribution: You can now purchase the Apple Watch Series 9 (Product) Red through Apple's online store and retail outlets. Priced at Rs. 41900 in India and $399 in the US, a portion of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to the Global Fund, supporting HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa. Apple's long standing partnership with (RED) since 2006 now extends to the Series 9, joining the existing (Product) Red variants for the iPhone lineup. (Amazon.com)
Apple
icon View all Images
The Apple Messages app in the Apple App Store on a smartphone. (Bloomberg)

Apple Inc. on Saturday said it shut down third-party applications that enabled Android devices to use the iMessage service to communicate with iPhone users. 

The iPhone maker said in a statement it “took steps to protect our users by blocking techniques that exploit fake credentials in order to gain access to iMessage.” It added that “these techniques posed significant risks to user security and privacy, including the potential for metadata exposure and enabling unwanted messages, spam, and phishing attacks.”

The company said it would continue to make changes in the future to protect its users. The announcement comes a day after Beeper Mini, the latest app to enable iMessage on Android devices, stopped working. Apple's iMessage offers encrypted messaging between iPhones, Macs, iPads and other devices made by the company, and it has resisted calls for nearly a decade to expand the service to Android. 

Some users have long argued that the lack of an iMessage app for Android makes messaging between the two platforms less secure. Apple recently said it would support RCS, or rich communication services, later next year. That's a replacement for the standard SMS service that will enable an improved texting experience between platforms. 

Beeper was founded by Eric Migicovsky, who is known for creating the Pebble smartwatch in the years before the Apple Watch and for being part of Y Combinator, the tech industry's most prestigious business incubator.

In an interview, Migicovsky said his new company continues to work on Beeper Mini and is “feeling good” about again bypassing Apple's restrictions. He said that Beeper Cloud — a variant of Beeper Mini — is still working. Beeper Mini, he says, is more secure and connects directly to Apple services, while Beeper Cloud uses third-party servers. 

“The passion and energy people had this week is indicative of the importance of what we're doing,” Migicovsky said. He denied that Beeper Mini creates security issues for users, saying his app enables encrypted messaging between Android and iOS so less security is a false notion. 

Migicovsky, who said he hasn't heard from Apple about his service, was selling Beeper Mini for a $1.99 per month subscription after a one week free trial. Apple doesn't charge a subscription to use iMessage on its devices. 

Apple said it can't verify that messages sent through unauthorized systems that masquerade the use of Apple credentials are actually end-to-end encrypted. Other services, including one called Sunbird, have previously tried to make iMessage work on Android. Those efforts were also shuttered by Apple. 

Despite adding support for RCS next year, Apple executives have publicly and privately shot down the idea of making it easier for iOS and Android users to communicate. Last year, Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook suggested that a user who wanted to more easily message with his mother on Android buy her an iPhone.

Craig Federighi, Apple's software engineering chief, said in an email to fellow executives several years ago that “iMessage on Android would simply serve to remove an obstacle to iPhone families giving their kids Android phones.”

The company's operating systems will further open up next year in the European Union with the Digital Markets Act, which will require Apple to allow third-party app stores in the region.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Dec, 12:11 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Elon Musk
As GTA 6 trailer shatters records, Elon Musk says he 'didn’t like doing crime' in GTA 5!
Epic games
Lego Fortnite debuts as part of Epic Games’ expansion; Players can craft own weapons, shelters
GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon